Sen. JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, said recently that Democrats are trying to install Vice President Kamala Harris as their new nominee without her receiving a single vote for president. He then characterized it not just as a coronation but also as a coup. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., also cast aspersions on Harris’ nomination by claiming, “Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe Biden to be the Democrat nominee for president, the self-proclaimed ‘party of democracy’ has proven exactly the opposite.”

These protestations that the nomination of Harris for president is undemocratic are not tenable under objective scrutiny.