Opinion: New Middle East pact points way toward peace

This landmark agreement is no less significant regarding the Palestinians and their choice for the future, as it provides them with a renewed opportunity to return to direct negotiations with Israel. Israel is today, as it has always been, ready to return to the negotiating table, with the principles of the American administration’s Peace Initiative serving as a practical and realistic basis for such negotiations. In light of the Abraham Accord, achieving a lasting resolution between Israel and the Palestinians can be a part of the new reality.

Ultimately, the Abraham Accord represents an alignment of interests and values. Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain all face common challenges such as security, climate change, and more recently, COVID-19. It is essential that we focus on agreement over disagreement, and combine our efforts and capabilities for the well-being and benefit of all our citizens. We call on all who are witnesses to this historic agreement to recognize the significance of this moment, to publicly express their support and to encourage others to follow.