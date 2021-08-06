Opinion: New conservative advocacy group showing results in Ga.

The only way to start is with that first step, which we took in February — and just six months in, our work has already delivered results. We have registered thousands of new, conservative voters. We have engaged over 170,000 registered but inactive voters. We have reached over 700,000 Georgians to promote election integrity in our state. We have recruited over 200 volunteers, and held numerous roundtables, training sessions, and registration drives. Those results alone would be solid enough for the first six months of any start-up.

But the first true test for Greater Georgia came along in June in a special election for State House District 34 with the retirement of Rep. Bert Reeves. The seat, located in Democrat-leaning Cobb County, was a true toss-up — and a top target for Stacey Abrams, whose organization, Fair Fight, went all in to win the race, which included Abrams’ endorsement of the liberal candidate.

Beginning in April, Greater Georgia began organizing and building out a targeted engagement program hyper-focused on registering new voters within that district. We recruited volunteers and put boots on the ground, going door-to-door to educate citizens on the impact this seat would have on their freedoms, families and way of life. Along with our registration program, we executed a strategic plan to mobilize voters through text, telephone, direct mail, and paid digital advertising efforts.

When the final results of the runoff were tallied in the July 13th runoff election between conservative businessman Devan Seabaugh and liberal activist Priscilla Smith, the results were astounding. Not only did Seabaugh win convincingly, taking 63 percent of the vote compared to Smith’s 37 percent, he overperformed the 2020 race for the seat by a full 7 points. Based on our post-election analysis of multiple targeted voter contacts, Greater Georgia’s efforts directly contributed to 23 percent of the vote by engaging new, low-propensity and disenfranchised voters — putting a swing suburban seat, in the 3rd-most-populous county in our state, firmly back in the red column.

As conservatives look toward 2022, there is much work to be done. I firmly believe we are now building the organization and infrastructure needed to win across the state. If you aren’t satisfied with the direction of our country, want to protect freedom and opportunities for your families, or simply want to support fair, representative elections — I encourage you to join us in our efforts. Together, we will make Georgia greater for generations to come.

Businesswoman Kelly Loeffler is a former Georgia U.S. Senator.