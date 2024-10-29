Oh, I should mention that we all have one other thing in common: We are (for the most part) straight, white men. Probably should have led with that.

As I said, nothing is gonna change for us anyhow.

Can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard that line from a straight, white man. “Why are people so upset at each other over politics? It won’t affect me anyways!”

This is an example of where you can be correct and be an idiot at the same time. Actually I hope it’s just that you’re an idiot, because that can be fixed easier than the other reason people say this line: They only care about themselves. They have no empathy.

Imagine there is a burning building filled with children and women, and you have two choices: Call the fire department or call a dude who got fired from the firehouse for being a terrible firefighter. Sure, that guy claims he is better than the whole fire department put together. But you remember all the fires around town that not only did he not put out but he actually started. Who you gonna call? True, it’s possible the whole building will fall down no matter who you call. And you’re not in the building, so who cares? Well, the women care. The children care. The parents of the children sure as heck care.

And though that might be an extreme metaphor, it’s not far off from what is happening in this country. This November’s election might not affect you and it might not affect me, but for God’s sake, can you not see that it will affect others? People you claim you love?

Let’s set proposed policy and even Project 2025 aside for a second. I could argue it until I’m blue in the face, but I know people will claim Trump didn’t write Project 2025 (he didn’t). And they’ll claim he’s not going to implement it (he might not, but JD Vance sure would after he pulls the 25th Amendment on Trump and takes a seat behind the Resolute Desk). Fine. Let’s not talk about things you need to actually read to understand.

But if you can look me in the face and tell me that you think the tone Trump sets and the fervor he unleashed hasn’t made this country a more dangerous place for people who aren’t white and straight and male, I’ll polish your Tony Lamas with my tongue.

If this election truly “doesn’t affect you,” then you should have no problem casting your vote for the person who doesn’t have Confederate and Nazi flags at her rallies. I mean if it doesn’t matter to you either way, why not? And, hey, if it ends up saving your daughter’s life in childbirth gone wrong, well, we call that a win/win, baby!

I’m Corey Ryan Forrester. I’m a straight, white man. I will be fine either way. But I’m gonna cast my vote for the people for whom that’s not true.