Though President Joe Biden, under relentless pressure since the June 27 presidential debate in Atlanta to end his bid for reelection, has repeatedly vowed to stay in the race, I can’t help but think there’s a lesson for him in one of my favorite Scriptures.

I received my theological training at Yale Divinity School in the mid-1980s. I remember well the story of Abraham and the ram in the thicket, an allegory on the importance of making tough decisions. Abraham, a quintessential man of faith and righteousness, was commanded by God to offer his son, Isaac, as a sacrifice. As Abraham prepared to fulfill this divine command, a ram miraculously appeared, entangled in a thicket of bushes, providing an alternative to the dire fate of Isaac. This ram, a symbol of divine intervention, became the substitute sacrifice, saving Isaac and affirming Abraham’s faith while creating a future for those who would become the Jewish people.