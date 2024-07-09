Though President Joe Biden, under relentless pressure since the June 27 presidential debate in Atlanta to end his bid for reelection, has repeatedly vowed to stay in the race, I can’t help but think there’s a lesson for him in one of my favorite Scriptures.
I received my theological training at Yale Divinity School in the mid-1980s. I remember well the story of Abraham and the ram in the thicket, an allegory on the importance of making tough decisions. Abraham, a quintessential man of faith and righteousness, was commanded by God to offer his son, Isaac, as a sacrifice. As Abraham prepared to fulfill this divine command, a ram miraculously appeared, entangled in a thicket of bushes, providing an alternative to the dire fate of Isaac. This ram, a symbol of divine intervention, became the substitute sacrifice, saving Isaac and affirming Abraham’s faith while creating a future for those who would become the Jewish people.
This ancient biblical story reminds me of the contemporary political landscape in the United States, particularly the current predicament plaguing the Democratic Party. Biden’s reelection bid is facing increasing uncertainty, affirmed by a July 2 CNN poll that shows voters favoring Trump 49% to 43%. Like Abraham, Biden is regarded by many Democrats, including me, as an honorable and decent man who has shepherded many accomplishments for the nation. However, the seeds of doubt are being sown about Biden’s chances of securing a second term, in light of Biden’s poor performance in the June 27 presidential debate against former President Donald Trump and Biden’s subsequent July 5 interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.
It’s within this context that I believe Vice President Kamala Harris emerges as the Democrats’ “ram in the thicket.” Just as the ram provided a timely alternative for Abraham, Harris represents a strategic and promising alternative for the Democratic Party, someone capable of generating enthusiasm and leading Democrats to a victory over Trump in November.
The rise of Black women as political leaders in recent years is noteworthy, with figures including Stacey Abrams, Karen Bass, Letitia James, Barbara Lee and Ayanna Pressley making waves in their respective positions. These women have not only challenged Donald Trump but have also embodied the spirit of resistance against his misogynistic rhetoric and policies. Harris is a natural part of this trend. She can galvanize support and generate enthusiasm, particularly among college-age women and communities of color, which positions her as a formidable contender against Trump.
Also, Harris would be very effective in a one-on-one battle against Trump. As a former prosecutor and attorney general of California, Harris’ debating skills and her ability to articulate policies with clarity and conviction make her a potent adversary for Trump. Unlike Biden, who has occasionally struggled to counter Trump’s aggressive debating style, Harris has shown an aptitude for incisive and impactful rhetoric. Issues such as reproductive rights and equal pay for equal work are areas where Harris can effectively counter Trump’s regressive stance, resonating with a broader demographic that values progressive policies. Her ability to deliver sharp, memorable retorts, much like a left-handed fighter in a boxing ring, can unsettle Trump and shift the narrative in her favor.
Furthermore, Harris is a graduate of a historically Black college, which speaks to her commitment to education and the empowerment of marginalized communities. This unique background sets her apart from Trump and showcases her dedication to uplifting underrepresented voices. As a political-science professor at Spelman College, I have witnessed firsthand the preparedness and capability of strong, intelligent Black women to assume prominent leadership roles. Spelman, a historically Black college, has nurtured generations of women who have gone on to make significant contributions in various fields. This environment of academic rigor and empowerment provides a unique vantage point to appreciate the potential Harris embodies. Her journey from Howard University to the vice presidency exemplifies the aspirations and achievements of countless Black women who have broken barriers and redefined leadership.
Biden’s tenure has been marked by notable efforts to elevate the prominence of Black women. His appointments of Harris to the vice presidency, a Black woman to the United Nations and the first Black female Supreme Court justice are testaments to his commitment to diversity and inclusion. By passing the baton to Harris as the Democratic nominee for president, Biden could cement a unique legacy that champions the empowerment of Black women and signifies a progressive vision for the future.
Just as the ram in the thicket was a providential alternative for Abraham, Kamala Harris offers a beacon of hope and a path to victory for the Democratic Party in these challenging times.
