In the 1950s and 1960s, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. made a strategic decision to cultivate relationships with Jewish leaders that led to their active participation in the civil rights movement, creating a formidable alliance in combating injustice and discrimination.

Clarence Jones, a King speechwriter, said the alliance “was so powerful it turned this country around.” The Black-Jewish alliance broadened the movement, generated momentum and strengthened the effort to address discriminatory laws in the Jim Crow South.

King’s strategic collaboration motivated many Jewish leaders to advocate for significant change to discriminatory laws and practices. For example, Rabbi Joachim Prinz was a featuread speaker at the March on Washington in 1963. Leaders of the Jewish Reform Movement were arrested with King in St. Augustine, Fla., in 1964 after a challenge to racial segregation in public accommodations. Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel walked arm-in-arm with King in his 1965 March from Selma to Montgomery. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were drafted in the conference room of Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism.

As Vice President Kamala Harris ponders the selection of a vice-presidential nominee, I believe that there are parallel reasons to choose Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Jewish man. Such a choice would symbolize a formidable Black-Jewish alliance today, just like King’s alliance with his Jewish brethren.

The bench for Democrats is strong. Among the leading contenders are Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Though these leaders are immensely qualified, Shapiro is uniquely qualified.

Shapiro is a very popular governor, with approval ratings as high as 61%. He is very popular among Black voters and other minorities. Shapiro is charismatic relatable, and personable. Choosing him as the vice presidential nominee increases the chances of Harris winning the swing state of Pennsylvania, but his persona will have a potential appeal to voters in other states with a similar demographic, including Georgia and North Carolina. He would extend the electoral map, bringing Harris closer to winning the general election. He would energize the Democratic base and attract support from independents and moderate Republicans who are disillusioned with the prospects of a second Trump term.

Not only does Shapiro have style, but he also has substance. His experience and qualifications make him an ideal candidate for the role of vice president. Like Harris, Shapiro has a proven track record of fighting for justice and equality when he served as attorney general. He has taken on big corporations, fought against discrimination and worked to protect vulnerable populations. His commitment to social justice aligns perfectly with Harris’ own values and priorities.