Opinion: Ireland-Georgia economic ties run deep

Ireland’s success in investing in the South comes from our ability to leverage and transform our traditional expertise in areas such as our strong agricultural heritage, into modern global agri-tech, food-tech and food industries. This mirrors the development of Georgia’s agri-tech, food-tech and food sectors, which has created significant synergies for investments from Irish companies such as Kerry Group.

At the same time, Ireland is also a leader in emerging technology areas, such as fintech, which have seen rapid growth during the pandemic as more of us moved our transactions online or adopted contactless payments. As the fintech sector in Atlanta is thriving, it makes sense that Irish companies come to the city to take advantage of the connectedness of America’s Transaction Alley, as well as the well-educated and adaptable workforce. Sysnet Global Solutions, a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions to the payments industry, chose to expand into Atlanta in 2017, with Worldnet Payments, FINEOUS and Umba also having offices here.

With the support of Enterprise Ireland, the Irish government agency for the international development of Irish firms in world markets, more Irish firms are investigating options for collaboration and growth in Georgia. Enterprise Ireland ranks as the most active venture capital fund globally, according to Pitchbook, and over the past year, Enterprise Ireland saw an average of two new Irish-based businesses established weekly in the United States including here in Georgia, a traditional hub of Irish entrepreneurship.

While we move forward into a more-hopeful 2021, with a brighter outlook for our businesses, there remain many challenges, but let us not forget, so are there significant opportunities. We have achieved much and, in our efforts to prevail over this disease and rebuild our economies to better than before, we will achieve more. Our shared values, expertise and experience is business-positive for both Ireland and Georgia, and we look forward to building back stronger, together.

Ciara O’Floinn is consul general of Ireland in Atlanta.