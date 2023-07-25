Opinion: Inclusive employment empowers all abilities

As we commemorate Disability Pride Month, it is vital to shine a light on an often-overlooked facet of our labor force - the meaningful integration of individuals with disabilities into our workplaces. This is not merely a matter of social responsibility; it is about recognizing the rich tapestry of skills, perspectives and innovation that individuals with disabilities bring to the table.

While national unemployment rates have hit an all-time low, a disheartening chasm persists. The employment rate for individuals with disabilities continues to trail considerably behind that of the general population. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only about 20% of persons with a disability are employed, compared to nearly 70% for persons without a disability. This is not just a disparity; it is an unfulfilled promise of diversity and an untapped reservoir of talent.

There are misconceptions that employing individuals with disabilities is burdensome, costly or less productive. We at Goodwill of North Georgia have found the opposite. Our employees with disabilities have better than average attendance rates and once employed they are highly engaged and committed to their work.

It’s high time we debunk these myths. Here’s how we can foster a more inclusive workforce:

Educate and train

Begin with education. It’s essential for companies to train their hiring managers and staff on the value and practicalities of hiring individuals with disabilities. There are numerous resources available to help companies build an understanding and empathetic workforce.

Make job postings inclusive

It is crucial to ensure that job postings are inclusive. Language matters. Clearly state that persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply and make information available on accommodations during the recruitment process. We have found from our inclusive employment practices that when positions are job-matched appropriately, people with disabilities tend to match non-disabled productivity and, in some cases, exceed it.

Make reasonable accommodations

A small adjustment can make a world of difference. This might include physical adjustments like adding ramps or providing assistive technologies. Seek consultations on what accommodations might be most effective for different types of disabilities.

Engage with specialized agencies

Collaborate with agencies and nonprofits - like Goodwill of North Georgia and other organizations - that specialize in helping individuals with disabilities find employment. They can facilitate connections with qualified candidates and offer support throughout the hiring process.

Create an inclusive culture

Fostering an inclusive culture is vital. Encourage dialogue, celebrate diversity and ensure that career development opportunities are available to all employees regardless of their physical or mental capabilities. We have seen in our hiring cases that individuals with disabilities show a commitment and rapid attachment to work when given the opportunity and demonstrate a significantly higher average retention rate compared to industry standards.

As we celebrate Disability Pride Month, let’s not just raise awareness, but make an unwavering commitment to bridging the employment gap. Through education, accommodation and an open mind we can tap into a wellspring of talent that has been waiting on the sidelines for far too long. In the words of Helen Keller, “The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision.” Let’s ensure our collective vision embraces the countless abilities of all members of our society. Our economy, communities and collective consciousness will be all the richer for it.

Keith Parker is Goodwill of North Georgia president and CEO. Scott Parry is Goodwill of North Georgia’s vice president of facility services.