Opinion: Improving safety on D.L. Hollowell Parkway corridor

Considering and incorporating feedback from the public and the local community is a critically important part of GDOT’s process. GDOT plans to provide public meetings, gain feedback and provide information as we work with the community on implementing the changes associated with these improvements. All decisions are professionally and carefully evaluated in a deliberate manner and always focused on safety.

In the interim, GDOT has also installed a new pedestrian crosswalk and pedestrian-activated traffic signal. Known as a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (PHB), the new signal and crosswalk are located near the intersection with Center Hill Avenue immediately adjacent to the Johnnie B. Moore senior living facility. Pedestrians activate the signal, which triggers a sequence of flashing and solid lights that indicate the pedestrian walk interval and when it is safe for drivers to proceed. Additional PHBs and crosswalks are also being developed, with one prospective location identified near Woods Drive and another near North Eugenia Place.

I would like to commend City Council Members Antonio Brown, Dustin Hillis, Andre Dickens, Matt Westmoreland, and Michael Julian Bond for their advocacy and support for pedestrian safety in this corridor. I would also like to thank Lt. Jeff Childers and the Atlanta Police Department for their insight and support during field evaluations. I am grateful to Atlanta DOT Commissioner Josh Rowan and his team for their partnership on this and many other efforts to improve safety and mobility throughout the city of Atlanta. Finally, I extend a special thanks to our dedicated GDOT employees from various offices and areas of expertise who are bringing these very positive changes to D.L. Hollowell.

I hope this information helps clear up any misunderstanding regarding GDOT’s commitment to public safety, on the D.L. Hollowell Parkway corridor and across Georgia. The department’s number-one concern is the safety of the traveling public and I can assure you that GDOT will always focus on ensuring the safest possible environment for our citizens.

I look forward to working with the GDOT team to share the department’s proposals for these safety improvements and to hear your thoughts and comments.

Stacey Key serves on the State Transportation Board, representing Georgia Congressional District 5.