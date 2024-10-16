We have a plausible risk unique in American history of choosing a candidate who would lead us to autocracy and dictatorship and destroy American democracy. This has never in our history been the case until now; it is a crisis for our way of life and a threat to the global order and humanity’s survival. This is the true and fundamental story of our time.

All of the elements of autocracy are visible in plain sight:

· Trump’s character flaws and extreme views.

· His statements, new to this election cycle, in which he states he will be “dictator for one day” and “you won’t have to vote anymore.”

· His association with current autocrats, including Hungary’s Viktor Orban and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

· His 2020 election denialism that now extends to the 2024 election; he is already telegraphing postelection disruptions.

· Musk has gradually turned X into a far-right propaganda arm of MAGA, using artificial intelligence for pro-Trump propaganda. Misinformation by Musk and his far-right allies is allowed free rein. It is not inconceivable that X could be used by autocrat Trump as a propaganda organ.

· The far-right MAGA cohort that has developed around him espouses and threatens violence against those who oppose Trump and MAGA. They are far more vocal and extreme than in 2020 and 2021.

· Project 2025, a blueprint for implementing Trump’s autocracy, has specific tools that would facilitate his suppression of democracy: 1) replacing 50,000 civil servants with political appointees only loyal to Trump; 2) politicization of Justice Department and the FBI, allowing them to be used to persecute Trump’s political enemies; 3) politicization of the military and domestic suppression of dissent through the use of the Insurrection Act; 4) making the executive branch the dominant governing branch as the unitary executive, reducing or eliminating checks from the other two branches.

· The Supreme Court’s immunity decision, which acts as a permission structure for all that I have listed above that would facilitate a Trump autocracy.

Assembling all of these various parts reveals the big picture, which is Trump’s unique threat at this point in time to our American democracy and way of life. As an ambassador and foreign service officer, I have seen these autocratic impulses gel into full blown dictatorship in other countries. It’s not speculation; it’s objective fact, and it has been documented by historians.

But there’s more: the threats to global survival Trump poses should he be allowed back in the White House and to establish an authoritarian presidency in the United States. These global threats might be the most consequential of all in the long term. Trump would threaten humanity’s survival with his clear support of Putin, lack of support to NATO and likely termination of support to Ukraine, which could lead to World War III; and by rolling back climate change measures, which would lead to ever greater global warming and catastrophic flooding, weather and flooding.

There are many policy differences in which we can and should disagree; we use the ballot box to determine which policies should be adopted. Democracy is far from perfect. As Winston Churchill said, “democracy is the worst form of Government except for all [the] other forms that have been tried.” Democracy makes progress dialectically, with considerable disruption. That is how democracies have worked historically, and how they currently operate around the world. But we should not be tempted to support autocracy because democracy is imperfect and often messy. I can tell you from personal experience in undemocratic countries that autocracy is far worse, and its citizens far less happy. Look at the big picture, and vote for Vice President Kamala Harris to protect our democracy and Constitution. We can sort out our policy differences once we have conquered the autocracy that is banging at the door.

Ambassador Robert Riley is a retired senior Foreign Service career member with more than 40 years of experience in various leadership roles at the U.S. Department of State and other international organizations.