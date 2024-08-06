Last month, Republican members of the Georgia State Elections Board held a meeting that flagrantly disregarded the principles of transparency and accountability that are foundational to our democratic process. They advanced changes to election rules. But they did not stream the meeting or provide notice to the public in advance, a blatant violation of the Open Meetings Act, which ensures that governmental actions are conducted in the open and that the public has an opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

The absence of the two other board members — presumably because of the “strategic” timing of the meeting late on a summer Friday afternoon — raises serious concerns about hyper-partisanship overriding fair and balanced decision-making. In these highly polarized times, it is essential that all members of the elections board operate with the utmost integrity and with regard for all eligible voters regardless of party affiliation. The timing and exclusivity of this meeting starkly contrast with these ideals. Unsurprisingly, a lawsuit has followed.