A notable uninvited guest, Hurricane Debby, arrived this month, and although the storm brought flooding to Savannah, including severe flooding to the Ogeechee River Basin, we’re lucky that it didn’t cause even more damage. Recall that as Debby approached, we were expecting up to 20 inches of rain in a single day. Such a deluge would have caused catastrophic flooding across our city, but, in a stroke of good luck, we saw only 8 inches of rain. As we’ve witnessed across the Coastal Empire, the impacts of Hurricane Debby are ongoing with our changing climate fueling extreme-weather events across the globe.

To be sure, climate change will affect different communities in different ways. Some will face extreme heat while others battle wildfires while others will contend with severe droughts and water scarcity issues. In Coastal Georgia, we face the opposite problem: Rather than having too little water owing to climate change, we’re often inundated with more than we can handle. Tropical storms and hurricanes are becoming stronger and more destructive, dumping more rain and carrying bigger storm surges. Meanwhile, sea levels are rising, and our coastline — thanks to a quirk of geology — is sinking into the sea, causing flooding even on sunny days.