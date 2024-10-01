Earlier this summer, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission confirmed what many Georgia renters experience every month: obscene rent manipulation and outrageous price gouging. Consequently, I was unsurprised when I read that the FBI had raided corporate landlord Cortland Management’s Atlanta headquarters this May. The raid came as part of a larger criminal antitrust investigation by the Justice Department into conspiracy allegations made against dozens of corporate landlords, allegedly conspiring to inflate apartment rents artificially. Though our state proudly holds the title of the No. 1 place to do business, this distinction is at risk if we continue to allow landlords to compromise hardworking Georgians’ standard of living for their financial gain.

For decades, corporate landlords have been inflating rents to rip off countless American renters. According to Uprise RI, the newest practice used by corporate landlords includes weaponizing algorithmic price-fixing software that affects nearly 16 million rental units nationwide. And millions and millions of those units house hardworking families, couples, roommates and friends. In the metro Atlanta area, Uprise RI reported, 81% of multifamily rental prices are manipulated by corporate landlords, resulting in an 80% increase in rent since 2016 alone. This is unacceptable, particularly given that the report also found that vacancy rates have risen — a key indicator typically leading to lower rents.