Opinion: Gold Dome should see through bills to ease road congestion

While the House has yet to vote on HB617, the House Committee has a favorable report by a substitute and will be placed on the calendar for review.

Now, Senate Bill 146, which is a bill to amend Article 2 of Title 46 and Chapter 1 of Title 10 of the OCGA to provide regulation and provisions for the use of electric vehicles, was a companion bill to HB406 and voted through the Senate on Crossover Day on March 6 (51-1) and is currently being reviewed by the governor.

By permitting the sale of EV charging stations by the kilowatt-hour, then empowering the Georgia Department of Agriculture to oversee inspections of the EV charging structures and authorizing the state to collect a motor fuel tax equivalent on public charging stations not only provides options for alternative fuel sources but also provides additional funding for our infrastructure.

While sustainable fuel options and minimizing our carbon footprint are of great importance for generations to come, securing funding to improve our roads now is a more immediate result we can achieve and see in our lifetime.

To summarize, both HB617 and SB146 mean funding to enhance our thoroughfares, which in turn means safer road conditions, less traffic and improved commerce. I implore that you contact your local representatives and Gov. Brian Kemp in support of both these bills so that they may be signed into legislation.

This is the road to a greater future.