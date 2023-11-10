Opinion: Georgia’s helping Rivian drive forward

We are proud to call Georgia home, look forward to being part of your community and are grateful for the thousands of Georgians who have welcomed us and supported our effort to build something truly great.

I founded Rivian 14 years ago to build vehicles that challenge existing expectations of what is possible. It’s been incredibly rewarding to see our customers’ reaction to the R1T and R1S vehicles. I can’t wait to show the world how we are capturing the Rivian brand in the R2 program. This smaller and lower price platform embodies the Rivian brand incredibly well. As we often say, our brand and products need to inspire and enable customers to do the kinds of things you want to take pictures of – the kinds of things you want to remember for decades.

Georgia was the ideal choice for our R2 plant as the leadership in the state has strategically doubled down on establishing itself as an epicenter for the future of transportation. Additionally, the state’s unwavering commitment to providing Georgians with economic and educational opportunities stood out as we considered our future workforce, as did the community’s alignment with our mission.

Our new facility in Georgia is a commitment to job creation, economic growth and innovation. This state-of-the-art facility will create 7,500 jobs plus several thousand more jobs supporting the plant. Rivian’s new manufacturing hub will add billions in positive economic impact for Georgia, according to a study by IMPLAN.

The automotive industry is in the middle of a technological revolution. Electric vehicles, autonomous driving and sustainable manufacturing processes are transforming the way we think about transportation. Rivian’s Georgia plant will keep the state at the forefront of the electric vehicle industry for decades to come.

We also plan on doing more than just assembling vehicles in Georgia, but also will use our facility as a center for research and development. Rivian will open our doors to inspire young minds and encourage them to pursue careers in STEM fields — helping to ensure future generations of Georgians are able to pursue their own dreams.

We’ve also launched an apprenticeship program for high school students that will prepare them for a career in the automotive industry of tomorrow. Additionally, in coordination with the state, Rivian will engage thousands of team members in a state-of-the-art training center that will provide aspiring automotive workers with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in this competitive and fast-moving field.

When I think about the future of Rivian and the opportunities that lie ahead, I’m pleased to make this happen in Georgia.

RJ Scaringe is Rivian’s chief executive officer and founder. Cox Enterprises, owner of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owns about a 4% stake in Rivian.