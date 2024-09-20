As Americans, we’ve always believed that democracy is not a spectator sport. It’s something we actively build, protect and defend. Now, in Georgia, the principles we hold dear are under threat by a series of recently adopted and proposed election rules that could make it harder for voters to exercise their most fundamental right: the right to vote. These rules will not only undermine our election process, but they also will put an unfair burden on our election workers, including the thousands of veterans who have stepped up to serve their country.

The reason these proposals should concern us all is simple: They’ll unnecessarily slow certification and introduce confusion. These new rules would require hand-counting ballots during advance voting and after polls close on Election Day, even though Georgia’s voting systems already undergo rigorous testing and studies show that hand counts produce inaccurate results. Adding more steps, such as hand-counting ballots, isn’t about improving security; it’s about adding complexity, confusion and delay.