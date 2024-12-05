In recent years, Georgia has emerged as a dynamic hub for medical innovation. With more than 4,000 life-sciences organizations now located across the state, the growth of this industry has not only benefited the economy of the Peach State, but it also has fostered a spirit of entrepreneurship that promises to help make Americans of all stripes healthier.

Unfortunately, a shadowy undercurrent of the U.S. legal system threatens to jeopardize this medical progress. Known as third-party litigation funding, or TPLF, the practice has allowed financial backers to anonymously direct and influence what are oftentimes spurious intellectual property lawsuits against companies that support advancements across a number of sectors, including health care, all in a bid to enrich themselves. It is past time for lawmakers to require more disclosure regarding this practice.