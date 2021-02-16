Opinion: Gaming financial markets a risky bet

This type of blatant, unrepentant greed still exists. Indeed, as Gordon Gekko would tell us, it is what drives the market and makes capitalism work. Fortunately, over the past century or so, the government implemented safeguards that protect us from market manipulators like Jay Fisk. Insider trading is illegal, and companies are required to rapidly disseminate financial and other information that allow investors to make informed decisions. In addition, the markets regulate themselves to a degree, with restrictions on certain trading activity and disclosure rules for large investors.

Such protections create greater confidence in the markets and allow investors more latitude in what to do with their money. The GameStop trading activity designed to punish hedge funds resembles “impact investing” — a relatively new phenomenon where investors put their hard earned money in companies based on perceived socially beneficial or altruistic goals. “Woke” investors, including some private equity firms with this orientation, help fund renewable energy companies. The obverse is true also. Many investors withhold their funds from tobacco companies or firms engaged in animal testing.

That type of investment activity is laudable and we can expect to see more of it. But most individuals engaged in it are savvy enough to understand the nature of capital markets. There is no attempt to manipulate trades because such a plan is doomed to fail. Investing can be personal, but the market is not.

In the end, stock prices are a function of supply and demand. GameStop investors understood this much and tried to manipulate the market by artificially overweighting one side of the equation. But in an efficient market, the demand for a stock must be based on something. In most cases that is quite simply future earnings capacity. We’re not talking here about a simple price to earnings ratio which many day traders might know about; that isn’t even a possible measure given GameStop’s losses. As a professional stock appraiser, I spent much of my career estimating the intrinsic value of stocks based on fundamentals and projected earnings. The list of variables considered in that exercise is too lengthy to discuss in a column like this, but it includes everything from qualitative factors like the management competence to strictly financial measures including profit margins, debt ratios and asset returns. All these factors are considered by the sophisticated, unemotional investors that ultimately determine stock demand. They are logical, rational determinants of stock prices and they cannot be manipulated, no matter what the goal might be.

As we are seeing in real time with GameStop, the market doesn’t care why you put your money in a particular company. It is an amorphous collection of millions of “greedy” individuals, banks, pension plans, trading clubs, private equity firms and other organizations that have a singular goal of making money (or at least not losing it) through the informed selection of sound investments. Attempting to chastise a perceived financial bully through whimsical, irrational investing will always fail because stock prices stubbornly refuse to cooperate. History has proven, time after time, the overriding economic logic of financial markets.

Steven Krug is a Ph.D. student at the University of Georgia specializing in colonial American and early modern European intellectual and economic history.