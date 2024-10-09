Let’s not forget the broader context here. Many of these same lawmakers spent years aligning themselves with former President Donald Trump, who suggested raking forests could prevent wildfires. His stance on climate change has been no less dismissive, and yet, even with mounting evidence — stronger storms, longer droughts, more intense heat waves — their commitment to denial persists.

The harsh reality is the people on the front lines — those living in the rural communities that have been devastated — are the ones paying the price for political inaction. At the same time, there are conservative leaders, such as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who are starting to break from the pack. Under Kemp’s stewardship, Georgia is emerging as a leader in clean energy manufacturing, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act — a bipartisan bill passed by the Biden-Harris administration aimed at combating climate change. It’s a reminder that protecting our environment shouldn’t be a partisan issue; it’s about safeguarding our communities from the increasing dangers posed by a warming planet.

So here’s the bottom line: The danger isn’t just in the storms. The real danger is in denial and putting politics over people. The people who are supposed to be representing rural communities, the ones on the front lines of these disasters, are failing them spectacularly. And if they don’t start listening to the scientists and working to protect their constituencies, it’s time we start firing them!

And we might want to install some solar panels while we’re at it.

Alicia Scott is chief executive of Coalitico, a Georgia-based consulting firm that specializes in providing strategic guidance and support to philanthropic organizations, nongovernmental organizations and advocacy groups seeking to drive meaningful change in public policy systems around clean energy and climate resilience.