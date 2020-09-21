Opinion: Finding ways to connect across social distance

Remembering the joy my friends brought me on my birthday, and wanting to spread it was the reason I, less than a month later, arranged a similar virtual celebration for another one of my friends. Along with a few others, I arranged to film a comedic tribute video of our friend for her birthday. In a few days, our group had filmed and posted the video. It was so fulfilling to see the birthday girl’s reaction when the time came, and it helped me realize that it truly is the small things that keep us going during difficult times.

Celebrating during COVID hasn’t been easy. News of tragedy strikes on a daily basis, and challenges continuously test our patience as individuals and as a community. But as the world continues to work towards the light at the end of a tunnel, it can be helpful to remember, “It is not how we live in the light that enlightens us, but it’s how we live in the dark.” — Rune Lazuli.