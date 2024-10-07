In response to these losses, Republicans passed SB202 to make voting harder, particularly vote by mail, to try to “restore confidence” for their own voters. Despite this, more than half Georgia’s Republican voters still don’t believe the election will be fair. Meanwhile, as the political alignments shift and the Trumpian Republican Party becomes increasingly a blue-collar, working-class coalition, it is becoming more dependent on low-propensity, irregular voters than Democrats, which means Republicans would benefit more from making voting easier rather than harder. Just saying.

Of course, the bigger problem with SB202 was that it restructured the Georgia Board of Elections, which has allowed a Trump-aligned majority to take over. These members of the board have demanded hand-counts of millions of ballots on election night — a process likely to introduce all sorts of human error in the election — and then have proceeded to try to give local election boards tools to try to challenge the election results. This is the part where they are trying to take us all down with them.

The assumption in Democratic circles is that the State Election Board is intentionally trying to undermine the ballot certification process by creating disarray and chaos and, by doing so, force the election into the courts, which favor Republicans, or to the U.S. House of Representatives, where the Republicans would dominate because the vote in this case would be by state delegation rather than by a straight majority vote. Even if this is not the plan, their rules look like an effort to rig the election to favor Trump.

Hopefully, a recent court clarification that the new Board of Election rules cannot be used to delay certification will avoid chaos, but they have put the state and, by extension, the country in an extremely perilous position.

Why? Because I doubt any force on this Earth will convince Trump or his supporters that an election is fair unless he wins it. Meanwhile, they somehow assume that Democratic perceptions of the legitimacy of the elections don’t matter.

If Georgia proves to be the decisive state, and it could, a president from either party who is elected under a cloud of chaotic and mismatched election day vote counts would be of questionable legitimacy — much less one selected by the courts or elected by the U.S. House because Georgia couldn’t figure out how to count its votes. And there are other types of games that can be played once faith erodes in the legitimacy of elections — some of which will favor Democrats.

When I lost the race for Georgia’s 7th District in 2018 by only 433 votes, it was under the shadow of a lot of election litigation and challenges. One of the options at the time was whether I should appeal to the U.S. House of Representatives to investigate election irregularities, throw out the election results and seat me rather than my Republican opponent. The U.S. House can do this. I fairly quickly rejected this path, because I knew it would not be perceived by many as legitimate.

Similarly, in early 2021, after I had been elected to Congress, there was a race in Iowa that had come down to a six-vote margin favoring Republicans. The Democrats had a four-vote margin in the House, and the question was put to Democratic members whether they would be willing to overturn the results and seat the Democratic candidate instead of the Republican one. Again, I and others declined for the same reasons as above.

These kinds of choices reflect “institutional forbearance,” which is to say a choice not to use all the legal avenues available to seek and retain power because of the damage it might do to the legitimacy of our democracy. This is also the restraint that Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger showed in 2020 by upholding the legitimacy of the Georgia presidential election.

Faith in our elections is a common good that we all must reinforce for our democratic institutions to function — to pass laws that people respect and to solve problems. Everyone in a leadership position needs to recognize that their power rests just as much on whether their opponents see the election as legitimate as whether their supporters see this. One of the great dangers of this moment is that we get into an escalating tit for tat that destroys this confidence. If people lose faith in democracy as a method of policy-setting and conflict resolution, the obvious next step is toward a more violent and authoritarian solution. This might sound unimaginable, but the seeds were there on Jan. 6, 2021, and they have been present in the violence around the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. In the end, it’s not going to matter if the jackbooted thugs are antifa or right-wing militia, we will all lose.