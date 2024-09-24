Over 1.2 million high school graduates did not fill out the FAFSA, leaving an estimated $2.3 billion in Pell Grant money — around $3,583 per student — unused.

After this year’s well-reported Free Application for Federal Student Aid challenges, you might guess these numbers are from the class of 2024. Guess again. This data is from the class of 2017. And by 2021, the estimated amount of unclaimed Pell Grant dollars increased by 60% amid the global pandemic. We’re blaming this year’s 10% decline in FAFSA completions on the fumbled rollout of the new form, but the problem of students leaving massive sums of money on the table is nothing new.