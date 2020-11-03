Opinion: Educated voting can help repair nation

In talking with my children and other youth, they see a country that says it is a nation under God, one that is indivisible, and that provides liberty and justice for all. What is missing from the proclamations (talk) about our nation is the evidence (walk). They see a very socially polarized country across politics, economics, religion, liberty and justice. To ensure the survival of our republic’s representative democracy, everyone should vote. We all need to read each candidate’s platform and use our critical thinking skills before we vote. Vary your sources of information and verify them — and then vote as an informed citizen.

We must bring our country back together by engaging in our civic duty to vote to ensure liberty and justice for all.