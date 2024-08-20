President Joe Biden frequently says that the ability to afford needed medicines is about dignity, hope and fairness. Those words have been at the center of the Biden-Harris administration’s work to implement the president’s lower-cost prescription drug law, also known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This past week marked a historic milestone, as the Biden-Harris administration announced new, lower prices for 10 drugs selected for the first cycle of Medicare drug-price negotiations.

As regional director at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), part of my job is to spread the word across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and six federally recognized tribes about the Inflation Reduction Act’s new benefits. As I’ve traveled around Georgia, I’ve spoken with countless Georgians who are shocked to learn that — until now — the Medicare program was prohibited from negotiating prices directly with drug companies on behalf of enrollees. But the Biden-Harris administration’s lower-cost prescription drug law lifted that prohibition, paving the way for lower prices for enrollees and shoring up the promise of Medicare for our children and grandchildren.