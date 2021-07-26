Opinion: Dreading a return to your commute? Here’s some helpful advice.

As more people weigh returning to offices, many are experiencing frustration and trepidation.
Aside from being out of practice, former commuters have had the opportunity to reevaluate their lives, and the great work-from-home experiment revealed that many employees can work effectively outside the office — rendering commutes largely unnecessary for those who have the choice and resources to be remote.
Here are ideas for managing feelings about commuting and how both bosses and employees can make it less onerous.
Don’t dwell on the negative: Although it can be helpful to acknowledge how you’re feeling, it’s important to avoid letting negative thoughts take control. If there is a specific cause of your dread or anxiety, such as different traffic patterns or new public-transit hygiene protocols, take steps to address those concerns, said Lynn Bufka, a senior director at the American Psychological Association.
Make productive changes: First, plan ahead, said Vivian Pender, president of the American Psychiatric Association. “It gives you a feeling of control. It gives you a feeling of being self-sufficient and being capable and having the agency to do what you want to do.”
Whether you’ve been commuting or are just starting again, experts recommended giving yourself extra time to get places in case there’s increased traffic or congestion on public transportation as more people return to offices.
Consider also trying different modes of transportation if those are available, said Katrina Burch, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Western Kentucky University who has researched commuting. Or try to incorporate some walking or biking into your commute.
Find enjoyment: Reframe your commute as “me time,” said Cort Rudolph, an associate professor of industrial and organizational psychology at Saint Louis University who studies occupational health and well-being. Aside from creating playlists and finding podcasts and audiobooks, you can reward yourself with a pit stop to get your favorite coffee or a treat. The time could also be used for self-development, such as learning a language.
Options for enjoyable commuting activities will depend on how you’re getting to and from work; there may be more freedom on public transportation. If you’re driving, it’s important to stay focused on the road and your surroundings, Burch said.
Staying connected with others during your commute might also be helpful, experts said.
Some studies suggest that talking to fellow commuters on public transportation can result in more pleasant commuting experiences.
And people who drive can consider carpooling opportunities.
Allyson Chiu writes for The Washington Post.