Opinion: Dreading a return to your commute? Here’s some helpful advice.

Whether you’ve been commuting or are just starting again, experts recommended giving yourself extra time to get places in case there’s increased traffic or congestion on public transportation as more people return to offices.

Consider also trying different modes of transportation if those are available, said Katrina Burch, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Western Kentucky University who has researched commuting. Or try to incorporate some walking or biking into your commute.

Find enjoyment: Reframe your commute as “me time,” said Cort Rudolph, an associate professor of industrial and organizational psychology at Saint Louis University who studies occupational health and well-being. Aside from creating playlists and finding podcasts and audiobooks, you can reward yourself with a pit stop to get your favorite coffee or a treat. The time could also be used for self-development, such as learning a language.

Options for enjoyable commuting activities will depend on how you’re getting to and from work; there may be more freedom on public transportation. If you’re driving, it’s important to stay focused on the road and your surroundings, Burch said.

Staying connected with others during your commute might also be helpful, experts said.

Some studies suggest that talking to fellow commuters on public transportation can result in more pleasant commuting experiences.

And people who drive can consider carpooling opportunities.

Allyson Chiu writes for The Washington Post.