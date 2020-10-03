Opinion: Doing what one firm can to aid a smooth election

Today, many companies are stepping forward with ideas to solve this problem. At Southwire, we are focused on strengthening society and building goodwill among employees, consumers, and the public; voting falls right in line with these efforts. Even as the global health crisis threatens the accessibility of this year’s elections, we, as citizens must remember that voting is the lifeblood of our democracy. It is a hard-won right and privilege that should never go unclaimed in America. Southwire will continue to make it a priority to provide accommodations to our 7,000 employees across the United States so they will have the resources and flexibility to vote, allowing them to participate directly in the very democracy that drives their own economic and social opportunities.

Internally, we have formed a team of employee volunteers to drive a get-out-the-vote campaign, “TAKE CHARGE: VOTE 2020.” This team will plan voter awareness events for our employees for voter engagement. On November 3rd, Southwire employees will have the opportunity to vote, and the day will be designated as an official “day of no meetings.” We have also teamed up with two nonpartisan organizations, Time to Vote and Rock the Vote, to provide a technology platform and content for our voter awareness campaign. These partnerships will provide employees with resources to build a personal voting plan ahead of this year’s election.

The stakes in this election are existential. America’s great idea was the promise of a democracy that supposes we can govern ourselves to adequately meet the risks we face in the world. It all starts by making voting as easy and inclusive as possible. Southwire is playing our part to support that effort this November, and we invite other businesses to join us in “TAKE CHARGE: VOTE 2020”.

Nancy Richards Farese is an owner and board member of Southwire Co., a family owned business located in Carrollton, Georgia.