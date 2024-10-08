Things escalated from there. Dewberry Engineers filed a lawsuit against Dewberry Group for trademark infringement, and Dewberry Group filed a counterclaim for common law infringement. In 2007, however, the parties reached a confidential settlement agreement in which Dewberry Engineers was permitted to use its registered trademarks freely, while Dewberry Group was prohibited from challenging them and limited in its ability to register or use the Dewberry name — including using a trademark and/or logo that depicts a “dewberry” or “berry.”

For a time, as court rulings note, “the parties retreated to the status quo” but “the armistice dissolved in 2017 … when Dewberry Group decided to revamp its brand” and change the suffix “Capital” to “Group.” John Dewberry also adopted several sub-brands using the Dewberry name and created a new logo that featured the letter D within a circle.

Dewberry Engineers challenged these moves, first before the United States Patent & Trademark Office, which rejected Dewberry Group’s trademark applications, then in 2020 with a federal lawsuit. A district court judge in Virginia sided with Dewberry Engineers and awarded nearly $43 million in profit disgorgement from Dewberry Group. Last August, a federal appeals court affirmed that ruling.

Although those lower court rulings raise fascinating intellectual property issues and findings, the Supreme Court will focus on only one question when it hears the case next term: whether, under federal trademark law, the $43 million award requires developer Dewberry to disgorge the profits of corporate affiliates.

At stake in all of this is the very bedrock principle of corporate separateness, which Dewberry’s attorneys argue goes beyond trademark law and into areas governed by federal securities, ERISA and copyright laws, among others. This notion of separateness is an artifact of the longtime principle of corporate immunity, used by companies to limit an owner’s or individual’s liability.

“A more flagrant disregard of corporate separateness is hard to imagine,” Dewberry Group’s attorneys contend in court filings. They argue that the plaintiffs could have simply sued the separate Dewberry Group affiliates or taken traditional, proper veil-piercing steps such as showing the existence of fraud, or that there is no real separation between the company and its affiliates, or there was a failure to adhere to corporate formalities.

Short of that, they argue, previous court rulings have found that corporate affiliates must be treated as distinct entities and that the “corporate veil” cannot be penetrated. In essence, Dewberry is saying you cannot look at my affiliates without first piercing the corporate veil, and you cannot punish my affiliates under federal trademark law.

The Supreme Court’s final say on the matter could leave the Atlanta developer on the hook for tens of millions of dollars — and corporate entities across America in a precarious and vulnerable position — or throw out the award and let stand settled federal trademark law.

Whether the building outside my office is ever completed is another issue.

Tennell Lockett is a cofounder and managing partner of Atlanta-based law firm Townsend & Lockett, where he also leads the firm’s Intellectual Property practice.