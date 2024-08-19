Democrats are revitalized with Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at the top of the ticket. Their task now is to coalesce that energy into a vision inspiring a broader swath of Americans at the Democratic National Convention this week. A “Children’s Platform” would animate new coalitions and start a different dialogue — and turn the focus to the future, instead of a politics mired in the past.

We took at the candidacies of Harris and Walz through the lens of our own children, two young girls. Both are half-Indian, like Harris. We can’t help but think of what it would mean for so many little girls across the nation to see her inaugurated as the first female president. And for a teacher and a coach to be her second-in-command.

A Children’s Platform would leverage those identities to connect us, rather than divide us. Though so many have given up on politics, resigned to the dysfunction and gridlock, that choice is not available to children. There is a direct line from our politics to their tenuous mental health and their life expectancy. And perhaps traversing that path illuminates a way out of the darkness of our disconnection and polarization.

A first step on that path would focus on early childhood. An advanced economy should not force families to choose between work and nurturing their child. Paid family leave, affordable child care and universal preschool — all of which Harris strongly supports — would set an entire generation on a different trajectory. As it stands, ours may be the first generation of Americans for whom less than half of our kids will earn more income than their parents.

The pandemic, for everything it tore apart through grief and loss, also showed us how false barriers to progress melt away in the heat of a crisis. Child poverty dropped by half. We approached universal health insurance for kids. And homelessness among youth, who are the age group most likely to experience eviction in the United States, plunged during the pandemic.

A Children’s Platform would build on this progress, making bold commitments to slash child poverty and homelessness and to implement a health care guarantee for kids. More innovative programs like “baby bonds” — publicly funded investment accounts for newborns — would help break generational cycles of poverty primarily affecting Black and brown kids.

In the absence of resolute national leadership, states and cities have been the vanguard for these approaches. Walz led Minnesota to pass the most potent child tax credit in the nation for low-income households. Connecticut became the first state to fund and implement baby bonds last year, enrolling more than 15,000 infants in the first year. The cities of Flint, Mich., and Philadelphia are aiming even more directly at reducing child poverty through guaranteed-income programs for pregnant mothers.

Harris and Walz announced their support for an expanded federal child tax credit last week. Yet such policy proposals remain more of a patchwork than a platform, offering an opportunity for their campaign to weave a greater story.