The Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have been recognizing Cybersecurity Awareness Month for 21 years, yet we still have a lot to learn and implement to stay secure from cybersecurity threats. Wherever there is technology, there needs to be cybersecurity. The ongoing theme for Cybersecurity Month is Secure Our World, highlighting the importance of taking routine action to reduce risks when online and connected digitally. CISA and SBA share a mission of helping small business owners navigate and overcome the increasingly dangerous cybersecurity waters.

A great start for entrepreneurs to become digitally secure is to follow the four commonly shared tips: create and use strong passwords; always use multifactor authentication (when possible); be aware and report phishing; and always keep your software updated. These four simple steps can save you and your business from devastation.