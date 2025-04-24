NCBDDD saves lives and reduces costs. For example, research from the center showed that taking folic acid before and during pregnancy prevents spina bifida and other severe birth defects of the brain and spine. Following that research, the U.S. mandated folic acid fortification of cereal grains—an action that now prevents at least 1,000 serious birth defects each year in the United States.

NCBDDD’s programs go far beyond prevention. NCBDDD tracks the growing prevalence of autism, runs the national Early Hearing Detection and Intervention program that ensures all newborns with hearing loss get timely services, supports physical fitness and health programs for people with disabilities saving the health and service system millions each year, and coordinates access to life-saving treatments for people with hemophilia and sickle cell disease. These efforts mean that more children can enter school ready to learn, more families can access specialized care, and more individuals can live longer, healthier lives.

But those gains are now at risk.

Ongoing reductions-in-force have already begun to dismantle key programs. NCBDDD’s national early warning systems—built to detect birth defects caused by viruses like Zika or to identify emerging pathogens in the U.S. blood supply — are being gutted. With new threats like the Oropouche virus emerging in Latin America, we cannot afford to lose this vital surveillance capacity. Eliminating these programs means the U.S. could miss the next wave of preventable birth defects or developmental disabilities — until it’s too late.

Critical support for people with hemophilian also is under threat. Without NCBDDD’s coordination, patients may lose access to Factor VIII or other innovative life-saving treatments that prevent dangerous internal bleeding. For those living with sickle cell disease, the loss of data collection and expert care networks will result in more uncontrolled pain crises, preventable life-threatening infections, more emergency hospitalizations, and preventable deaths.

These cuts are not just short-sighted — they’re costly. In one large state, NCBDDDs sickle cell data system of connecting patients to care helped reduce emergency room visits by 11% and hospitalizations by 20%, and saved the state’s health care system nearly $100 million per year. Reversing activities related to folic acid fortification alone could cost the health care system up to $600 million annually. Without early intervention, children with hearing loss or developmental delays need more intensive special education services, costing schools and families even more, and costing society their lost productivity for decades.

NCBDDD has quietly safeguarded public health, helping families in every state. To lose it now would be to roll back decades of progress — and to risk the lives of future generations.

We urge policymakers, health leaders and the public to act now. The NCBDDD is not optional — it is essential. Protecting children from preventable birth defects and disabilities must remain a national priority.

By Former National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities Center Directors José Cordero, MD, Coleen Boyle, Ph.D., Edwin Trevathan