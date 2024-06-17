We often meet change with a mix of emotions, especially when it involves something as cherished as a school mascot. For decades, Cross Keys High School has proudly rallied behind the “Indians,” a symbol that many in our community have associated with strength, resilience and unity. Some of the recent students I have known shared with me that they identify at some level with the “brownness” of their school’s mascot even while feeling conflicted about its origins and representations. As our society evolves, it is essential to reflect on the symbols we uphold and ensure they represent the values we cherish and wish to perpetuate.

This year, Cross Keys High School is embarking on a transformative journey. The beloved “Indians” mascot will soon be retired, making way for a new symbol: “The Phoenix.” The Phoenix, a mythical bird that rises from its ashes, embodies renewal, growth and the enduring spirit of our Cross Keys community. This change is not just about adopting a new mascot; it is about embracing a future that honors our past while looking forward to new beginnings.

Coinciding with this mascot change is a monumental $147 million investment in new facilities for the high school. This investment will bring state-of-the-art classrooms, advanced learning environments and innovative curricula, ensuring that our students have the resources they need to succeed in an ever-changing world. The new facilities will serve as a physical manifestation of the Phoenix’s spirit, symbolizing our commitment to providing the best possible environment for our students to learn, grow and thrive, generation after generation.

I understand that change can be difficult, especially for those who have deep emotional ties to the “Indians” mascot. It is important to recognize that the values and principles that the “Indians” mascot represented — strength, resilience and unity — are not being discarded. Instead, they are being re-imagined and carried forward by the Phoenix. The heart of what makes Cross Keys High School special remains unchanged: its dedication to fostering a supportive and ever-changing community where every student can thrive.

During the transition, I invite the entire community to embrace the Phoenix and the exciting future it represents. Let us come together to celebrate our shared values and the bright opportunities that lie ahead. Together, we will rise, stronger and more united than ever before.

In the spirit of the Phoenix, let us look to the future with hope and determination, knowing that the essence of Cross Keys High School students — their spirit, their unity, and their resiliency — remains unbroken.

Kim Gökçe is the founder of the Cross Keys Foundation.