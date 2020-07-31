Opinion: COVID-19 proves need for universal medical coverage

Short-term economic assistance meant to help the newly unemployed will generally fail to address their medical needs. Among indigent people with no job, few can successfully negotiate with a private-sector insurance plan whose main goal is to make a profit. Preserving community health is rarely the purpose of private-sector plans. We don’t need to wait for more data on this subject.

The past few decades show that the U.S. spends more per capita on its health care than any other nation in the world, and yet has poorer health outcomes than most developed countries. According to OECD data (2018), U.S. per capita health care cost is $10,586 as opposed to much lower figures in other developed nations, like France ($4,965) and Canada ($4,974) with better mortality and morbidity statistics than ours (https://doi.org/10.1787/4dd50c09-en). Our percentage of GDP spent on healthcare is 16.9% as compared to 11.2% for France and 10.7% for Canada. If we perpetuate our inefficient way of financing health care, we will bankrupt ourselves while doing without vital public expenditures like replacing our decaying infrastructure and investing in education.

No system is perfect, but more-inclusive models around the world finance health care more cost-effectively. Other countries have done better during the coronavirus pandemic, such as Austria, Denmark, Germany and Japan (https://www.endcoronavirus.org/countries). A financing system that includes everyone will minimize discrimination against the poor. It will also expand public-health programs that mitigate the historical impacts of racism.

Protesters of all races and ages in the streets of America’s cities have shown that our country wants major systemic changes. Now is the time to design and implement a simplified U.S. healthcare financing system that leaves no one uninsured or underinsured.

Universal healthcare coverage will not eliminate systemic racism or erase a pandemic, but it will provide a solid platform of good health for Americans to stand on. We call for expanded, improved, Medicare for All to prevent so many of our fellow citizens from falling through the cracks.

Erica Heiman, M.D., is an internist and medical educator based at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. She is an active member of the Georgia Chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP). Jack Bernard, former Director of Health Planning for Georgia, is a retired SVP with a national healthcare corporation and a former Republican county commissioner in Georgia. Henry Kahn, M.D., practiced medicine for nearly 40 years. He is Professor Emeritus at the Emory University School of Medicine and adjunct faculty at the Rollins School of Public Health and Morehouse School of Medicine.