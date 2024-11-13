A surprising, but promising, apparent truce of the seemingly long-running “confirmation wars” arose in the three-week period before the U.S. Senate departed in September to campaign. The appointment of six well-qualified, mainstream district court nominees and one court of appeals nominee on bipartisan votes might signal a recent pause in the counterproductive downward spiraling process epitomized by stark partisanship and significant party-line voting. However, no judge confirmed received more than four GOP senators’ votes, and two earned only one yes ballot. When the upper chamber returns for a lame duck session this week, it must enlarge that brief truce.

On May 31, 10 GOP senators proposed what could have been the most draconian recent development in modern lower federal court appointments. The Republican senators posted on X a “Dear Colleague” letter that pledged opposition to all judicial nominees. Yet, since posting, only four more clearly subscribed to the promise. Most of the signers — Alabama’s Tommy Tuberville, Florida’s Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, Kansas’ Roger Marshall, Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt, Ohio’s JD Vance, Tennessee’s Marsha Blackburn, Utah’s Mike Lee, and Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson, later joined by Iowa’s Joni Ernst, Kentucky’s Rand Paul, Montana’s Steve Daines and Tennessee’s Bill Hagerty — have rarely voted for President Joe Biden’s nominees anyway, and none favored the jurists confirmed in September.