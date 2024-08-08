In recent years, solar panel production has become an important industry for Georgia. In fact, one of America’s key solar companies, Q Cells, supports more than 10,000 jobs in Georgia and across the United States. The company now operates two Georgia factories — including a Dalton facility that is the largest manufacturing plant of its kind in the Western Hemisphere.

These new facilities can support good jobs in Georgia, But there’s a problem: China is currently flooding the world with solar panels. It’s part of an aggressive strategy by Beijing to dominate the global solar industry.