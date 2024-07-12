Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

The parallel cannot escape our president.

The inevitability of failing health will eventually come knocking for us all. To pretend that no one’s at home is not helpful; it’s merely evasion of acceptance. An open-door policy better attends to the reality of a global community.

Polls in poorer Black communities show that these folk are losing faith in the Democrats. Worse, some are falling prey to delusory promises offered by former President Donald Trump and his followers.

That base has got to be protected by and for the Democratic Party. The Biden White House must accept the need to shift strategies. Powerful African Americans — such as former President Barack Obama, Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina, former attorney general Eric Holder and the impressive Rev. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia — must speak truth to power. It is these elites, after all, who did so much at the outset to help secure the president his high office.

We cannot claim the overriding objective is to stop Trump in one breath and in another insist that Biden is best suited to do so. One doesn’t bring a whip to a gunfight.

The president cannot be tasked with directing the nation for the next several years. The goal, instead, must be to secure the installation of a vigorous successor.