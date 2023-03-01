Opinion: Biggest rental housing issue is there’s too little of it

Finally, institutional owners aren’t just buying existing homes, they’re also building new ones. My company, Quinn Residences, is institutionally backed, and our business is solely focused on the build-to-rent sector. BTR is providing more inventory to help mitigate the massive housing shortage. In 2022, Quinn more than doubled our footprint from 2,043 to 4,956 homes in 37 communities across five states. While this country still has a long way to go in terms of housing supply, the BTR industry is only helping to increase the amount of housing options. We also aren’t just building homes, we’re building communities full with amenities like fenced-in backyards, dog parks and more.

But, we can’t build neighborhoods without the support of the local community. The single biggest threat affecting our industry is NIMBYism (Not in My Backyard). Naysayers are trying to stop communities everywhere out of fear of the unknown. Our homes accommodate a diverse mix of residents including renters-by-choice, young couples and empty nesters – all looking for more space, less maintenance and increased flexibility. We thoroughly vet our residents, and Quinn’s build-to-rent dwellers are on average 37 years old and earn nearly five times their monthly rental payment. In fact, most neighboring communities wouldn’t even realize our homes are for-rent instead of for-sale.

Local municipalities are tightening restrictions and throwing out bogus claims to stop BTR communities from even beginning construction. Just recently, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Snellville strengthening its parameters for build-to-rent homes. Without the support of the local government, the build-to-rent industry could cease to exist and the housing shortage will continue to worsen.

We need assistance from the federal government in order to continue our business and complete our mission of providing more housing to an industry in need. In addition to focusing on regulatory concerns with the Bill of Rights, the federal government needs to turn its attention to long-running supply constraints affecting housing availability and affordability. The White House should consider incentives to developers that will help boost available housing. The more housing available, the more affordable it will inherently become.

Education is also key, especially for local municipalities. The federal government does not need to control the local level, but what it can do is provide resources and guidance on the benefits build-to-rent has to offer. People need to know that the American Dream has changed. Not everyone is interested in building their wealth by owning a home, but that should not inhibit every American from having a roof over their head. The build-to-rent industry is providing more reasonably priced options, especially for those who cannot afford a down payment or simply do not want to own a home.

And we need help. Along with others in the industry, I am asking the government and the general public to consider why a build-to-rent community could be a positive addition to any city. Does every city not deserve to have a community of well-maintained homes positively contributing to the city’s economic structure? Where residents can build their lives and experience the benefits of living in a home without sacrificing financial stability?

The build-to-rent industry is here to stay, so help us be a part of the solution in providing reasonably priced, purpose-built homes to offset the extreme housing crisis.

Richard Ross is CEO of Quinn Residences.