Snellville strengthens parameters for build-to-rent homes

Build-to-rent homes are specifically intended to be an option for individuals searching for a long-term rental residence versus short-term leases.

The changes Snellville has made require builders of build-to-rent developments to take a pre-submittal application review meeting with city officials, increase the length and width of driveways in such developments, increase street and cul-de-sac dimensions, and add build-to-rent designations to existing residential development codes.