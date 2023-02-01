BreakingNews
Georgia’s Warren McClendon speaks on fatal crash, Devin Willock, receiving therapy
Snellville strengthens parameters for build-to-rent homes

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
58 minutes ago

The Snellville City Council recently approved changes to the Unified Development Ordinance to tighten regulations on build-to-rent developments.

Build-to-rent homes are specifically intended to be an option for individuals searching for a long-term rental residence versus short-term leases.

The changes Snellville has made require builders of build-to-rent developments to take a pre-submittal application review meeting with city officials, increase the length and width of driveways in such developments, increase street and cul-de-sac dimensions, and add build-to-rent designations to existing residential development codes.

The change also calls for the establishment of a property owners’ association to oversee maintenance of the homes and grounds for code enforcement issues.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
