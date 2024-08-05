Intimate partner violence contributes to 15% of all violent crime in the United States.

Presence of a firearm in domestic violence situations increases the risk of homicide by 500%.

Domestic violence victims lose approximately 8 million days of paid work each year, translating to an economic cost of more than $8.3 billion annually.

Annually, 1 in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence, with 90% being direct witnesses to such incidents.

As the statistics highlight, the impact of domestic violence is widespread and multifaceted.

As many know, the effects that domestic violence has on mental health are far-reaching, including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety disorders, low self-esteem, isolation and trust issues, substance abuse, cognitive impairments, and long-term psychological impact on the victims and their children, etc.

Domestic violence has been a long-standing focus of my nationwide nonprofit, The Confess Project of America. In fact, we partnered with Harvard University to commission a study that backed the efficacy of TCPA’s trainings for Black barbers and others to act as mental health lifelines, which includes them intervening to prevent community and domestic violence.

Harvard’s study found Black barbers are in a unique position to recognize and prevent domestic violence.

One TCPA-trained barber recounted when, a mother told him after her son’s haircut, “I have two kids with this man, and now I am pregnant with our third. I want to cut him with a knife,” at which point the barber dissuaded her from retaliatory violence and gave her resources to seek professional help.

Barber shops are one of the few, if not the only, places where people can share their problems in confidence, without being judged.

TCPA addresses domestic violence through an innovative approach focused on mental health advocacy and community engagement. We empower our barbers and other community figures to become mental health advocates, which helps to reach individuals who may be affected by domestic violence.

We train barbers and beauty professionals through our “Beyond the Shop” program, which equips them with the skills to provide support, recognize signs of distress and direct individuals to appropriate mental health services.

Our organization also educates communities, particularly Black men and boys, on mental health, reducing stigma and promoting open discussions about trauma and abuse. By fostering a supportive environment, we help individuals feel safer and more empowered to seek help and talk about their experiences.

In addition, TCPA also works with local leaders, policymakers and other stakeholders to advocate for better mental health resources and policies. This grassroots approach helps to create a broader impact on how communities address domestic violence and mental health challenges.

Lastly, we partner with various organizations to provide resources and support for individuals affected by domestic violence.

Our efforts contribute to creating a supportive network that not only addresses immediate needs, but also works toward long-term solutions for combating domestic violence and improving mental health outcomes in marginalized communities.

Addressing domestic violence requires an all-hands-on-deck, multipronged approach that combines prevention, intervention and support for survivors. It is crucial to recognize domestic violence is not just a private issue, but a public health crisis that affects individuals, families and communities.

The mayor’s new initiative Atlanta Says NO MORE represents significant progress. I am confident it, along with community support, will profoundly impact countless lives and ultimately put an end to domestic violence.

Lorenzo Lewis is a nationally recognized speaker, entrepreneur, mental health advocate and founder of The Confess Project of America.