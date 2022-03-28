Opinion: Atlanta-based consuls general condemn Russian invasion

The European Union, together with our partners, the United States, and in NATO, have met this unprecedented moment in our history with decisiveness, determination and unity. Our countries, united around shared values and in full alignment with the provisions of the UN Charter, speak with one voice in unequivocally condemning Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine. We call for the end of this illegal war and for the immediate protection of civilians.

In coordination with our allies and partners around the world, first and foremost the United States as well as the G7, the EU has enacted massive sanctions targeting this Russian aggression and its leaders. We have also activated significant humanitarian aid to help the Ukrainian people and refugees.