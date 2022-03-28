ajc logo
X

Opinion: Atlanta-based consuls general condemn Russian invasion

Displaced people arrive with a damaged bus at the Ukrainian Red Cross center in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. They have been evacuated from regions that have been attacked by the Russian army in Mykolaiv district. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

caption arrowCaption
Displaced people arrive with a damaged bus at the Ukrainian Red Cross center in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. They have been evacuated from regions that have been attacked by the Russian army in Mykolaiv district. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Opinion
1 hour ago
Europe steadfast in support of Ukraine, calls for end of war, protection of civilians

Russia began its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, flagrantly violating the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent, democratic country.

The European Union, together with our partners, the United States, and in NATO, have met this unprecedented moment in our history with decisiveness, determination and unity. Our countries, united around shared values and in full alignment with the provisions of the UN Charter, speak with one voice in unequivocally condemning Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine. We call for the end of this illegal war and for the immediate protection of civilians.

In coordination with our allies and partners around the world, first and foremost the United States as well as the G7, the EU has enacted massive sanctions targeting this Russian aggression and its leaders. We have also activated significant humanitarian aid to help the Ukrainian people and refugees.

Europe remains steadfast in its respect of international law as well as in its support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they fight courageously for liberty, democracy and the defense of our shared human values.

We know the impact on so many families in Georgia of troop deployments to Europe. We salute the intense, multi-level dialogue between the United States and the European Union that has emerged to address this crisis.

MICHEL GEREBTZOFF, CONSUL GENERAL OF BELGIUM

VINCENT HOMMERIL, CONSUL GENERAL OF FRANCE

MELANIE MOLTMANN, CONSUL GENERAL OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY

THEODOROS DIMOPOULOS, CONSUL OF GREECE

CAOIMHE NI CHONCHÚIR, CONSUL GENERAL OF IRELAND

ARD VAN DER VORST, CONSUL GENERAL OF THE KINGDOM OF THE NETHERLANDS

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Opinion: Drones are beating ambulances to the scene – and saving lives
17h ago
Readers write
Opinion: Georgia must explore immigration reform to keep workforce, economy growing
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top