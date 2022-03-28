Opinion: Atlanta-based consuls general condemn Russian invasion

Russia began its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, flagrantly violating the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent, democratic country.
The European Union, together with our partners, the United States, and in NATO, have met this unprecedented moment in our history with decisiveness, determination and unity. Our countries, united around shared values and in full alignment with the provisions of the UN Charter, speak with one voice in unequivocally condemning Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine. We call for the end of this illegal war and for the immediate protection of civilians.
In coordination with our allies and partners around the world, first and foremost the United States as well as the G7, the EU has enacted massive sanctions targeting this Russian aggression and its leaders. We have also activated significant humanitarian aid to help the Ukrainian people and refugees.
Europe remains steadfast in its respect of international law as well as in its support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they fight courageously for liberty, democracy and the defense of our shared human values.
We know the impact on so many families in Georgia of troop deployments to Europe. We salute the intense, multi-level dialogue between the United States and the European Union that has emerged to address this crisis.
MICHEL GEREBTZOFF, CONSUL GENERAL OF BELGIUM
VINCENT HOMMERIL, CONSUL GENERAL OF FRANCE
MELANIE MOLTMANN, CONSUL GENERAL OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY
THEODOROS DIMOPOULOS, CONSUL OF GREECE
CAOIMHE NI CHONCHÚIR, CONSUL GENERAL OF IRELAND
ARD VAN DER VORST, CONSUL GENERAL OF THE KINGDOM OF THE NETHERLANDS