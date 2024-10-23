As senior national health leaders, we have seen firsthand the devastation of health crises unaddressed. The coronavirus pandemic, one of the greatest public health challenges in modern history, cost more than a million American lives. Yet under the leadership of former President Donald Trump, the country was met with denial, chaos and a total lack of empathy, resulting in the needless loss of hundreds of thousands of lives.

That’s why we feel compelled to raise the alarm about the grave consequences for America’s health and safety preparedness should Trump return to the White House. We write now to share our views and those of many top health leaders who have served our nation with honor and distinction. We have worked for more than half a century at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in leading universities across the nation, addressing urgent environmental and occupational health threats to our country.