As senior national health leaders, we have seen firsthand the devastation of health crises unaddressed. The coronavirus pandemic, one of the greatest public health challenges in modern history, cost more than a million American lives. Yet under the leadership of former President Donald Trump, the country was met with denial, chaos and a total lack of empathy, resulting in the needless loss of hundreds of thousands of lives.
That’s why we feel compelled to raise the alarm about the grave consequences for America’s health and safety preparedness should Trump return to the White House. We write now to share our views and those of many top health leaders who have served our nation with honor and distinction. We have worked for more than half a century at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in leading universities across the nation, addressing urgent environmental and occupational health threats to our country.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Credit: contributed
Credit: contributed
Trump’s mismanagement of the pandemic showed he cannot be trusted to protect Americans. From the outset, Trump downplayed the severity of the virus and suggested it would “disappear” like a “miracle.” Trump repeatedly delayed taking decisive action, spreading misinformation that left the nation vulnerable and turned the United States into the global epicenter of the pandemic.
The pandemic didn’t just harm Americans’ health; it compromised our economy and national security. His administration’s failure to act on early warnings made the crisis worse. He undermined public health officials, promoted unproven treatments such as hydroxychloroquine and contradicted his own guidelines. This created confusion and eroded trust in the government’s response, worsening the crisis. Further, Trump systematically dismantled the nation’s research and protection against climate change, contributing to the health disasters we now see with unparalleled frequency, including massive hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires and floods.
Ultimately, Trump failed the basic test of leadership: to protect the health and well-being of the American people.
Although we don’t know exactly what the future will hold, we can be sure that the COVID pandemic won’t be the last global health crisis we face. Another pandemic is inevitable. Our nation must be prepared to prevent it from becoming another disaster for public health and national security. Further, we will continue to face a range of other major health threats for which a strong public health infrastructure is essential.
In contrast to the many failures of the Trump administration, once the Biden-Harris administration was sworn in, they took decisive action to control the pandemic. After inheriting a broken system, they led a comprehensive immunization campaign that restored life to near-normality, saved lives and strengthened national security. They didn’t stop at immediate solutions; they also began preparing for future pandemics.
The Biden-Harris administration is now leading efforts to modernize the nation’s public health infrastructure, improving data systems, strengthening national laboratories, and increasing vaccine and drug production. They recognize the gravity of the threat and are committed to ensuring the country is ready for the next public health crisis.
Vice President Kamala Harris’ approach to another pandemic will focus on scientific guidance, international collaboration and improving the equity and readiness of the U.S. public health system. She has shown an unwavering commitment to public health and listened to experts and will take the necessary steps to prepare for future threats.
Her leadership, grounded in science and compassion, is exactly what we need in times of crisis. She knows how to protect America and is ready to continue leading us through future challenges.
As we speak with other public health leaders across the nation, many recognize the urgent public health implications of this election. In developing this essay, we were joined by a distinguished cadre of health leaders, including 19 former assistant surgeons general from the U.S. Public Health Service and the U.S. Navy who share our views (see bit.ly/3C2EKoU for the full list of names).
As we approach Election Day, the choice could not be clearer. We need a leader who will prioritize the health and safety of all Americans, not a president who failed the nation in its time of need. The future of our country, our health and our security depends on choosing leadership we can trust. Kamala Harris is that leader.
Rear Admiral Edward L. Baker Jr., a physician, is retired from the U.S. Public Health Service and serves as a professor in the Schools of Public Health at the University of North Carolina and Harvard. Capt. Philip J. Landrigan, a pediatrician, is retired from the U.S. Navy and is director, Program for Global Public Health and the Common Good, Boston College. Rear Admiral Mark L. Rosenberg, a physician, is retired from the U.S. Public Health Service. He was an assistant U.S. Surgeon General and the founding director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. He is president emeritus of the Task Force for Global Health.
Rear Admiral Mark L. Rosenberg, a physician, is retired from the U.S. Public Health Service. He was an assistant U.S. Surgeon General and the founding director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. He is president emeritus of the Task Force for Global Health.