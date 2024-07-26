Atlanta Public Schools has a long history of cultivating talent that impacts the world.

From the legacy of civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the vision of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy, the leadership of the first Black mayor of Atlanta, Maynard Jackson, and the birth of trailblazers including Tuskegee Airman Louis Johnson and journalist and activist Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Atlanta Public Schools graduates have left an indelible mark on Atlanta and the world.

As I take in the rich history of Atlanta Public Schools, I am inspired and hopeful that we will continue building on the APS legacy together. My family and I are elated to call Atlanta home and look forward to serving the community for the long haul.

In just a few days, the 87 schools that incorporate APS will welcome approximately 50,000 scholars who are future business owners, educators, civil rights advocates and community leaders. Our collective responsibility is to ensure that each student thrives and leaves APS ready to continue the legacy of leadership that our graduates have upheld for decades.

I am committed to serving the children of Atlanta with excellence and challenging each area of our organization to remember that our scholars’ possibilities are limitless.

We have the resources and talent to achieve greatness for our scholars. Over the first 100 days of my service to the children of Atlanta, I look forward to visiting every campus. We know firsthand that the magic happens in schools. I am eager to witness the talent of our scholars and educators. We also look forward to engaging with the community during the same period. Community input is invaluable as we embark on our journey toward excellence together.

Our teachers must approach their roles with a sense of focus and urgency, maximizing each moment they have with our scholars. Our leaders must proactively set high expectations for their schools and ensure their communities are engaged. Our district office personnel must be on the ground, supporting the efforts of our teachers, leaders and staff. Our board must continue to work together and set policies that position our district for the success we aspire to achieve.