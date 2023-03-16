Opinion: An open letter to Gold Dome on transgender bill

But a handful of politicians behind this bill are choosing to prey on people’s lack of familiarity about what it means to be transgender in order to push legislation that shamelessly contradicts decades of proven scientific research. They’re making clear that they’re prioritizing their own interests – not those of Georgia’s youth – by ignoring the facts and spreading dangerous misinformation.

While the author of SB 140 claims that the bill doesn’t intend to harm anyone, we know from our experiences that revoking access to this health care will inflict severe harm on transgender kids across Georgia. You don’t have to take our word for it – the numbers speak for themselves. In 2022, more than 55% of transgender and non-binary youth in our state considered suicide. Efforts to roll back their fundamental rights, including their access to health care, are furthering the negative impacts on LGBTQ+ youth’s mental health. It’s unfathomable that lawmakers in Georgia are failing to do anything to combat this actual health crisis, while continuing to push restrictions on the care that actually helps our communities.

If Georgia lawmakers were truly concerned about keeping families and children safe and healthy, they would be focused on the real issues facing our state’s health care system, like the fact that too many families can’t afford the basic medicine and doctors’ visits they need. Instead, we’re hearing from families who are scared they’ll no longer be able to access the care their children need, and colleagues who are scared we will face penalties or lose our jobs for simply following medical best practices.

We’ll tell you what we tell the parents of transgender kids who visit our clinics: you don’t need to understand everything about what it’s like to be transgender to know that all kids deserve to be healthy and safe. When it comes to family decisions about health care, we work hard to give parents all the information they need to make informed choices and to respect each family’s unique circumstances and decisions.

Politicians shouldn’t be in the room for private family conversations like this. SB 140 is a clear form of government overreach that violates parents’ and providers’ rights by taking away their ability to freely discuss health care options and make decisions about what’s in the best interest of transgender youth. Our government should be helping families make ends meet, not telling parents who love their transgender children that they don’t know what’s best for their own children.

Our lawmakers are again putting political games over the health, safety, and well-being of the constituents they were elected to serve. It’s time for constituents to speak up and fight for our rights to freedom and privacy. Tell politicians to get out of your family’s private conversations and out of your doctor’s office.

As this bill moves back to the Georgia Senate for further consideration, we’re urging our lawmakers to keep their politics out of our clinics. They need to leave medical decisions to the actual medical experts and reject SB 140, before it causes irreversible harm in our state.

Signed by:

Kelsey Waggoner, LMSW, Nashville

Jenny Besse, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Atlanta

Dr. Jason Schneider, Internal Medicine, Atlanta

Dr Holly Gooding, adolescent medicine, Atlanta

Dr. Briana Patterson, M.D., M.S., Pediatric Endocrinologist, Atlanta

Shuai Hao, M.D., FAAP, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta

Dr. Shruthi Arora, Pediatric Endocrinologist, Atlanta

Dr Pranav Gupta, Physician fellow, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta

Dr. Elizabeth Stenger, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Atlanta

Dr. Amy Peykoff Hardin, Pediatrician, Woodstock

Dr. Laura Verigan, Pediatrician, Marietta

Dr. Marissa Bass, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Mary Katherine Douthit, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta

Dr. Judson Miller, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Megan Pruett, Pediatric nurse practitioner, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta

Dr. Kelly Rouster-Stevens, Pediatric Rheumatology, Atlanta

Dr. Zarna Patel, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Jason Moraczewski, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Kelsey Herbert, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Kristin Limpose, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Vidya Menon, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Tory Prynn, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Erika Choi, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta

Lindsey Goldberg, Pediatric nurse practitioner, Atlanta

Dr. Naadira Upshaw, Pediatric Behavioral Health, Atlanta

Dr Leo Panagiotakopoulos, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta

Dr. W. Christian Martin, Pediatric Neurology, Atlanta

Dr. Sofia Villacis Nunez, Pediatric Rheumatology

Dr. Sofia Chaudhary, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta

Dr. Rebecca Leslie, Psychologist, Atlanta

Michelle Dixon, Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner

Dr. Jordann Dhuse, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr Anna Lawson, Pediatrician

Dr. Elizabeth Byers, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Melissa N. Rodriguez, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Mark Rappaport, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta

Dr. Alexander Iwamoto, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Brooke Anderson, Pediatric Endocrinologist, Atlanta

Dr Jordana Heaven, Pediatrician, Woodstock

Dr. Jennifer Rodriguez, Psychiatry, Addiction Medicine, Brookhaven

Dr. Jonathan Schuh, Pediatrician, Athens

Dr. Tabitha Lyon, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Kathryn Leung, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Atlanta

Dr. Monika Sullivan, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Elizabeth Collins, OB/GYN, Atlanta

Dr. Anand Salem, Neonatology, Atlanta

Dr. Dimple Shah, Internal Medicine

Dr. Alyssa Blumenfeld, Neonatology, Atlanta

Dr. Ronak Dave, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Alexandra Collins, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Kaitlin Hannan, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Sanyukta Janardan, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Atlanta

Linda Grabbe, Ph.D., Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Atlanta

Rebecca Sanders, M.D., Ph.D., Pediatrician, Decatur

Stacy B. Buchanan, DNP, RN, CPNP-PC, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Pediatrics, Loganville

Christine Rambo-Martin, CPNP-AC, Pediatric nurse practitioner, Pediatric anesthesia, Atlanta

Dr. Gargi Mukherjee, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Anjali Kirpalani

Jennifer Davis, MSN, CPNP-PC, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Pediatrics, Loganville

Dr. Saira Alimohamed, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Maneesha Agarwal, Pediatric emergency medicine, Atlanta

Dr. Sajani Patel, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Melissa Black, M.D., Family Physician, Atlanta

Jeffrey Lewis, M.D., Pediatric Gastroenterology, Atlanta

Anna K Cherry, CNM, Certified Nurse Midwife, OB/GYN, Atlanta

Benjamin D. Gold, M.D. FAAP, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Atlanta

Dr. Zachary West, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Terry Hackworth, MBA, MSN, NP-C, Adult Nurse Practitioner, Internal Medicine, Atlanta

Dr. Anu Sheth, FAAP, Pediatrician

Sandi Larisch, MSN, CPNP, FNP, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Endocrinology

Dr. Brianna Glover, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Nisha Gupta, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Marlena Sherman, DNP, MPH, CNP-PC, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Primary Care, Atlanta

Dr. Nehal Bhandari, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Carrie Ng, M.D.

Karen E. Effinger, M.D., MS, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Atlanta

Nancy Sokkary, M.D., Pediatric Gynecology, Atlanta

Beth Schissel, M.D., FAAP, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta

Dr. Alexandra Monroe, Pediatric and Adult Emergency Medicine, Atlanta

Dr. NaShayla Davis, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Dr. Denise Claxton, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Rebecca K Burger, M.D., FAAP FACEP, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta

Andrew Muir, M.D., Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta

Alice Caldwell, M.D., Pediatrician, Augusta

Nina Ham, M.D., Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta/New York

Corinne Oliver, CPNP-AC, Pediatric Neurology, Atlanta

Dr. Jeffrey Linzer Sr., Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta

Eve Wexler, M.D., FAAP, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Presley Nichols, M.D., Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta

Lillian R. Meacham M.D., Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta

Ashley Stolle M.D., FAAP, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Brittany Friend, M.D., Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Alpharetta

Sonia Hoey, RN, Fertility Preservation, Decatur

Jacinta Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., FAAP, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta

Joseph Langham, MD, FAAP, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta

Dr Kristina Cossen

Mayura Gujarathi, MD, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta

Brian Costello, MD

Naghma Khan, MD, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Sandy Springs

Stacey Makar MD, FAAP, Pediatrician,Atlanta

Ren Massey, Ph.D., Psychologist, Decatur

Tejas Mehta, MD, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Atlanta

Chelsea J. Marion, MD FAAP, Pediatric Hospitalist, Atlanta

Michael Greenwald, MD, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta

Eric Velazquez, MD, Pediatric Endocrinologist, Savannah

Dr. Alexandra Dretler, Adult Infectious Diseases, Atlanta

Lauren Roach, MD, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta

Alejandro Shepard, MD, MPH FAAP, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Kathryn Bertacchi, MBChB, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Atlanta

Peter Gutierrez, MD FAAP FACEP, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta

Ruth Hwu, MD, FAAP, FACEP, Atlanta

Alyssa Clark, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist, Athens

Ann Abramowitz, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist Professor/Clinical Psychology, Atlanta

Leah Farrell-Carnahan, PhD, Clinical Psychologist, Atlanta

Sarah Keene, MD, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Brittany Cole, MD, Pediatrician, Conyers

Shikha Nigam, MD MPH FAAP, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Deborah Young, MD FAAP, FACEP, Atlanta

Yvonne Atherly-John, MD,MPH, FAAP, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta

Dr. Shannon Hamrick, MD, Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Atlanta

Shobhit Jain, MD, FAAP, FACEP, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta

H. Stella Shin, MD, Pediatric Nephrology, Atlanta

Dr. Anandi Sheth, Adult Infectious Diseases, Atlanta

Dr. Wendy Armstrong, Adult Infectious Diseases, Atlanta

Dr. Jennifer Spicer, Adult Infectious Diseases, Atlanta

Dr. Colleen Kelley, Adult Infectious Disease, Atlanta

Dr. Valeria Cantos, Adult Infectious Diseases, Atlanta

Dr. Samuel Opara, Adult Infectious Diseases, Atlanta

Dr. Carlos Saldana, Adult Infectious Diseases, Atlanta

Sophia Aguirre PhD, CGP, AGPA-F, psychologist, Marietta

Divya Ravindra Reddy, MBBS, Pediatric nephrology, Atlanta

Dr. M. Lise Baudean, Pediatrician, Loganville

David Jaquess, Ph.D., ABPP, Board Certified Child & Adolescent Psychologist, Stone Mountain

Danya Maloon, MSW, LSSW, MAT, psychotherapist and school counselor, Alpharetta

Dr. Susan M. Furman, Ph.D., LP, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

Lydia Walters, APC, M.S., Ed.S., Associate Professional Counselor, Acworth,

Dr. Rebecca Beaton, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

Dr Anthony Cooley, Pediatric hospitalist, Atlanta

Denice Crowe Clark, Ph.D., Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, Flowery Branch

Don Batisky, MD, Pediatric Nephrologist

Dr. Noreen Islam, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta

Lori Ayling, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta

Ty Kuecher, LMSW, Licensed Master Social Worker, Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta

Ashley Martinez, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor Mental Health Counseling, Canton

Nadine Kaslow, PhD, ABPP, Licensed Psychologist and Board Certified in Child and Adolescent Psychology,Atlanta

Tori Rodriguez, MA, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor Mental Health Counseling, Roswell

Heather McClure, MS, BCBA, Board Certified Behavior Analyst Applied Behavior Analysis, Pendergrass

Raven Vega, LAPC, NCC, Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta

Sarah Dunn, PhD, ABPP, Licensed and Board Certified Psychologist, Atlanta

Heather Kotler, LCSW, MPH, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Counseling, Decatur

Cheryl Walker, Licensed Professional Counselor, Sex Therapist, Atlanta

Angie Heath LCSW, Licensed clinical social worker, MH Counseling, Alpharetta

Josephine Almanzar, PsyD, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

Dr. Justin Palanci, Assistant Professor, Psychiatry, Atlanta

Sandeep Riar, MD, Assistant Professor, Pediatric Nephrology, Atlanta

Valeria Valdivieso, Psy.D, Postdoctoral fellow Psychology, Atlanta

Sara Deckelbaum, Psy.D., Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Atlanta

Ebony Huckabee, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta

Alban Foulser, MA, Psychology Intern, Clinical Psychology, Atlanta

Jessica Taylor, MS, Pharm.D., Therapist, Atlanta

Natalie Schulhofer, LMSW, Licensed Master Social Worker, Atlanta

Yoshitaro Oba, Ph.D., BCBA, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

April M. Oliver, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Atlanta

Maria Cristina Moncayo Gilstrap, LAPC, Licensed Associate Professional Counselor, Cartersville

Shelby Collins, DNP, NP-C, Nurse Practitioner, Adult Infectious Diseases, Atlanta

Dr. Kristen Aycock, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

Dr. Lisa A. Korey, Psy.D., Licensed Psychologist, Marietta

Dr. Hiba Fadoul, pediatric endocrinologist, Counseling Psychology/Psychologist, Augusta

Melanie M. Wilcox, Ph.D., ABPP, Licensed and Board Certified Psychologist, Augusta/Atlanta

Anna Stagg, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

A. Shayne Abelkop, PhD, PC, Licensed Psychologist, Athens

Jennifer Steiner, Ph.D ABPP, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

Matthew Shugart, LPC, NCC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Atlanta

Jordan Cattie PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

Marcia Peters FNP-BC, Nurse Practitioner, Infectious Disease, Atlanta

Carolyn Brennan, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Decatur

Kelsey Smith, MA LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Atlanta

Sage Weatherby, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Atlanta

Matthew Kridel, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Augusta

Adria Garrett PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

Renee Hall-George LCSW, Clinical Social Worker

Katie Leikam, MBA, LCSW, LISW-CP, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, gender specialist, Alpharetta

Allyse Teltser, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Counseling, Roswell

Julie Medlin, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Marietta

Sara Grise, Mental Health Outreach, Eating Disorders, Atlanta

Christyn Hosking, M.A., Psychology intern, Atlanta

Maria Mora, Psy.D., Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

Liz Rhea, MSW, LMSW, Licensed Master Social Worker, Atlanta

Julie Conrad, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Roswell

Carrie Gensler, MA, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Atlanta

Diego Remolina, MD, Assistant professor, Internal Medicine, Atlanta

Eugene Farber, PhD, ABPP, Licensed Psychologist, Decatur

Yvonne Ibe, MD, FAAP

Scott Conkright, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

Jamie Hall, M.Ed. LPC, BCC, CPCS, Licensed Professional Counselor, Atlanta

Brandy J. Smith, EdS, LPC, NCC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Decatur

Hiba Fadoul, MD, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta

Barry Warshaw MD, Professor of Pediatrics, Pediatric Nephrology, Atlanta

Kate Woods, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Athens

Colleen E. Walsh, M.Ed., LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Marietta

Alexi Johnson, APC, MS, Licensed Associate Professional Counselor, Chamblee

Dr. Zach Taber, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

Laura M Riss, PsyD, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

Marie Williams,PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Bogart

Bethany Thomas, APC, MS, Licensed Associate Professional Counselor, Atlanta

Morgan McGill, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Alpharetta

Christina Walthers, Psychology Intern, Atlanta

Kaila S. Tang, MA, LMSW, Licensed Master Social Worker, Atlanta

Susan M. Lasher, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist, Mableton

Jesse Harris Bathrick MA LMFT, Licensed marriage and family therapist, Atlanta

Tracy Casanova, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Augusta

Kamieka Gabriel, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Decatur

Michele Russell, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

Kristen Wedge, MA, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Alpharetta

Maggie Rose Malone, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Marietta

Lucia Caltabiano, LMSW, Licensed Associate Social Worker, Doraville

Kiesha Fraser Doh, MD, Physician Pediatrician, Atlanta

Sam Spizman, MD, Physician Pediatrician, Atlanta

Heather Wademan, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Atlanta

Jessi Heneghan, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Atlanta

Gianna White, MA, Forensic Predoctoral Intern, Forensic Psychology, Augusta, GA

Dr. Diane Hughes, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Atlanta

Veda Johnson, MD, Professor of Pediatrics, Pediatrician

Dr Jennifer Grant MD PhD, Assistant professor, Psychiatry, Atlanta

Karen Cleveland, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Decatur

Megan Porter Staats, PsyD, Licensed Psychologist, Augusta

Joel Dworkin, Program Manager Addiction/SUD Specialist, Sandy Springs

Dr. Amber Billingsley, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Clinical Psychology, Atlanta

Heather Hopper, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

Ryan Flinn, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Fellow, Health Psychology, Augusta

Bridget Spicer, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Alpharetta

Matthew Reeves, CRC APC, Associate Professional Counselor and Certified Rehabilitation Counselor, Atlanta

Hannah Joseph, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Fellow, Clinical Psychology, Augusta

L. Shane Blasko, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Counseling Psychology, Atlanta

Michael Bucovetsky, Psy.D., Licensed Psychology, Clinical Psychology, Sandy Springs

Robin Casey, PsyD, Psychologist, SUD and Mental Health, Marietta

Dr. Ginny Kington, Psychologist, Clinical Psychology, Duluth

Dr. Sobenna George, Assistant professor, Pediatric endocrinology, Atlanta

Dr Taylor Evans, Clinical Social Worker, Mental health, Athens

Erin Enzweiler, Licensed Professional Counselor, Atlanta

Deondra Curry, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Atlanta

Meredith Eubanks, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Atlanta

Brandee Albert, DO, Hamilton Care System, Dalton

Scot Seitz, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Psychology, Atlanta

Kendall Reiner, Licensed Psychologist, Marietta

Kallio Hunnicutt-Ferguson, Clinical Psychologist, Atlanta

Gus Kaufman, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

Sydney Christian, M.Ed., Clinical Mental Health Counselor, Marietta

Dr. James Kip Matthews, Licensed Psychologist, Athens

Dr. Abhi Kole, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Internal Medicine, Atlanta

Amanda Platner, PsyD, ABPP, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

Karen Lill, Licensed Professional Counselor, Atlanta

Caylin Broome, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Counseling, Alpharetta

Erin Williams, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Alpharetta

Mackenzie Jones, MD MPH, Psychiatry Resident, Atlanta

Michelle Sariev, APRN, Family Nurse Practitioner, Internal Medicine, HIV specialist, Atlanta

Amelia Turrubiates, Licensed Professional Counselor, Smyrna

Dr. Sarah French, Physician, Internal Medicine, Alpharetta

Kristin Chapman, LMFT, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Kennesaw

Lorna Benbenisty, PhD, Clinical Psychology, Johns Creek

Abigail Smith, PA-C, MPH, Physician Assistant, Pediatric and adolescent gynecology, Atlanta

Grace Prosperi, M.A, Clinical Psychology Intern, Clinical Psychology, Augusta

Shital Gaitonde, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Pediatric Psychology, Roswell

John P. Brady, M.S., Clinical Psychology Intern LGBTQ+ Psychology, Augusta

Kelsey Thomas, M.A., Clinical Psychology Intern Psychology, Augusta

Sadie Forsythe, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta/Massachusetts

Noriel Lim, PhD, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Atlanta

Marianne Celano, PhD, ABPP, Licensed Couple and Family Psychologist, Atlanta

Victoria Lawlor, M.A., Clinical Psychology Intern, Atlanta

Mary Beth McLeod, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist, Atlanta

Sean T. Minton (MSW May ‘23), Clinical Research Coordinator, Trauma Research/PTSD, Atlanta

Marshall Bruner, PsyD, Licensed Psychologist, Children and Families, Gainesville

Diane Hilleary, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapy, Savannah

Nafiz Sheikh, MD, Physician, Psychiatry, Augusta

David Williams, MD, Physician, Psychiatry, Augusta

Jessica Britt-Thomas, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Family Medicine, Augusta

Nathan Tyler Seabolt LMSW, Family Therapy, Athens

Christopher Drescher, PhD, Psychologist, Augusta

Matthew Craddock, MD, Physician, Psychiatry, Augusta

Charva Dunston, Practice Manager, Internal Medicine, Atlanta

Mandeep Singh, MD, Physician, Psychiatry, Augusta

Melissa Asmar MD MSc, Physician, Neurology, Atlanta

Lindsey West, Clinical Psychologist, Augusta

Brianna Sterling, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist, Athens

Michael Rollock, PhD, Clinical Psychologist, Augusta

Freddy Botet, MD, Physician, Psychiatry, Augusta

Crystal Cust, Custodian of Records, Endocrinology, Atlanta

Hogai Nassery, MD, Physician, Family Medicine, Decatur

Emily Jones, Medical Student, Equality Clinic of Augusta Head Coordinator, Augusta

Katherine Dunn, Medical student, former Equality Clinic Coordinator, Augusta

Irene Ferguson, MA LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Counseling, Lilburn

Joseph Cross, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Work, Psychotherapist, Atlanta

Cynthia F. Catts, RDN, LD, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Augusta

Suma Dronavalli MD, Physician, Endocrinology, Atlanta

Dennis Dorf, DO, MPH, Physician, Psychiatry, Augusta

Richard F Camino-Gaztambide, MD, MA, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Augusta

Heidi Hewett, MA, MSW, LMSW, Licensed Master Social Worker, mental health counseling, Athens

Amanda Quintero, LMSW, Psychotherapist, Clinical Psychology, Atlanta

Maria Vint, Medical Assistant, Atlanta

Dr. Angela Londono-McConnell, Psychologist, Clinical Psychologist, Watkinsville

Sarah Overton, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, mental health counseling, Atlanta

Chantal Paul, MLSCW, Atlanta

Mia Bishop, MS, APC, Ncc, Psychotherapist, Atlanta

Liza Gellerstedt, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist, AtlantaA

Dr. Amy Heesacker, PhD, Counseling Psychologist, Athens

Meagan Arrastia-Chisholm, Ph.D, APC, Associate Professor & Associate Professional Counselor, Educational psychology and college counseling, Thomasville

Taylor Mackin, LCSW, outpatient mental health, Atlanta

Sarah Birdsong, LPC, Psychotherapist, Atlanta

Brittany Boden, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist, Atlanta

Chantel Dean, Front Desk, Atlanta

Tara Noorani, Family Nurse Practitioner, Primary Care, Decatur

Cristina Mullins Whitley, MD, Physician, Emergency Medicine, Atlanta

Dara Lingerfelt, RN, Primary care/ Endo, Atlanta

Alisa Sanford, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Adolescent Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta

Shelley Northrup, LPC, CPCS, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta

Rebecca A. Jones, Ph.D., Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Decatur

Beth Jackson, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta

Leslie Brinkmeyer, Clinical Social Work/Therapist, Brookhaven

Carly Dale, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist, Athens

Rachel Waford Hall, PhD, Clinical Psychologist, Clinical Psychology/Assistant Professor, Atlanta

Denise Streleckis, PA-C, Certified Physician Assistant, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta

Madelyn Buxton, CMHC Intern, Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta

Dana Goldman, LPC, CPCS, NCC, psychotherapist, Atlanta

Melanie Thompson, MD, Physician, HIV/Internal Medicine, Atlanta

Elana Zimand, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, outpatient therapy, Atlanta

Dr. Adrian Kunemund, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Psychology, Decatur

Rachel Mather, MD, Physician, Hospitalist, Atlanta

Iain Halstead, LCSW, Mental Health Therapist, Cobb County

Julie Grant, PhD, MS, DBSM, Licensed clinical psychologist, Behavioral sleep medicine, Atlanta

Malavika Kapuria, MD, Physician, Hospital Medicine, Atlanta

Danielle Vuncannon, Physician, OB, Atlanta

Melinda Robb, PhD, LMSW, psychotherapist, mental health therapy

Leslie Brinkmeyer, LCSW, mental health therapy, Atlanta

Aura Morris, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Marilyn Vickers, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Clinical Psychology, Athens

Brandi Burke, MD, MPH, Physician, Psychiatry, Atlanta

Clerissa Cooper, MS, LPC, CPCS, Licensed Professional Counselor, Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta

Cassandra Groth, PhD, Clinical Psychologist, Augusta

Danae Rammos, Medical Student, Atlanta

Chris Ferrari, Licensed Master Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta

Marissa Platner, Physician, Atlanta

Dr. Domonique Charles, MD, Physician, Pediatrics, Macon

Tristin Chipman, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health and Trauma

Erin Everett NP-C, Nurse Practitioner, Primary care for LGBTQ+, Atlanta

Sal Foster, RD&A, Atlanta

Vanessa Benzan-Monteiro, LCSW, Melanated Folx, Decatur

Trevor Strickland, APC, NCC, Licensed Associate Professional Counselor, Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta

Palav Mehta, MD, Psychiatry, Atlanta

Karen Traylor-Adolph, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Psychology, Decatur

Treah Caldwell, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Queer focused Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta

Claire Zimmerman, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health counseling, Athens

Kelly Simonson, Licensed Psychologist, Athens

Adrienne Graham, MS, APC, NCC, Doctoral Student, Licensed Associate Counselor, Mental Health Counseling, Counselor Education & Supervision, Athens

Seri Gohde, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Decatur

Elizabeth Wilder Young, LCSW, Psychotherapist, Atlanta

Steven Perlow, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Clinical Psychology, Atlanta

Lisa Cheyette, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Clinical Psychology, Atlanta

Rena Diamond, LAPC, NCC, Associate Professional Counselor, Atlanta

Kaitlyn Appel, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Marietta

Anna Jayde Mullis, LAPC pending, Mental health counselor

Steph Ordon, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental health counselor, Decatur

Karla Viera-Negron, MD, Psychiatrist

Brooke Widder, Licensed Professional Counselor, Roswell

Melissa Cammack, Licensed Professional Counselor, Alpharetta

Kelsey Sander, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental health therapist, Duluth

Nicholas Thompson, MD, MPH, Psychiatry Resident

Ryan DeVane, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Decatur

April Whitaker, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Lilburn

Kimberly Reynolds-Solar, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist

Celeste Meyer, Licensed Professional Counselor, Atlanta

Mick Rehrig, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Atlanta

Sindhura Suryadevara, MD, Adult/Child/Forensic Psychiatrist, Buckhead, GA

Aleisha Khan, Medical Student, Savannah

Casey Schrader, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta

Amy Eisenman, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta

Jessica Scott-Mann, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health, Athens

Jacqueline Adams, clinical social worker, Mental Health Therapist, Athens

Deana Panza, Licensed Associate Professional Counselor, Atlanta

Connor Liney, MA, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta

Dr. Lara Stepleman, Professor of Psychiatry and Health Behavior, Psychologist HIV/LGBTQ issues, Augusta

Maija Salins, LMSW, Social worker/mental health therapist, Decatur

Lauren Pucci, PhD, LCP, Psychologist, Athens

Megan Almond, MD, FAAP, Physician, Pediatrician

Stacy Moore Ulmer, CNM, Certified Nurse-Midwife, GYN care and Birth Worker, Atlanta

Quratulain Syed, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Internal Medicine, Atlanta

Sophie Arkin, Psychology Trainee, Atlanta

Jackie Shaffer, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Athens

Jamie Kennedy, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Clinical Psychologist, Atlanta

Alexa Rakusin, Medical Student, Marietta

Beth Hammons, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

Melissa Piotrowski, MD, Assistant Professor, Emergency medicine, Marietta

Demetria Smith-Graziani, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor, Medical Oncology, Atlanta

Tricia Coghlan, LCSW, Social Work, Athens

Stacy Sampson, LPC, mental health counselor, Athens

Kim DeCelle, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Mental health therapist, Athens

Bianca Channer, DSW, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Mental Health Therapist, Marietta

Emily MacDougall, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Clinical Psychologist, Atlanta

Kate Avinger, Psy.D, Licensed Psychologist, Clinical Psychologist, Athens

Paige Dee, LAPC, Licensed Associate Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist-perinatal mental health, Fayetteville

Daphne Jones, Ph.D., Post-Doc, Athens

Lissa Davis Tchernis, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Clinical Psychologist, Decatur

Lucero Morse, Licensed professional counselor, Registered Play Therapist, Atlanta

Linda Clofine, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, mental health therapist, Athens

Sheri Hardin, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Decatur

Jeffrey Cohen, LPC, Sandy Springs

Sara Stites, LPC, Mental Health Therapist, Athens

Maryana Kleyn, LCSW, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta

Kendall Davis, LMFT, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta

Sara Zambo, APC, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta

Sarah Meng, LPC, CPCS, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta

Shannon Bowles, Licensed Psychologist, Psychologist, Athens

Sehar Ali, MD, Resident Physician, OBGYN, Atlanta

Dawn Healy, LCSW, Athens

Dakota Fidram, APC, Associate Professional Counselor, Atlanta

Felicia Kanu, MSW, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta

Caroline Wentworth, MD, MPH, Resident Physician, OB-Gyn, Atlanta

Tyler Gresham, MD,MS, Resident Physician

Lauren Holt, MD, Resident Physician, OBGYN, Atlanta

Saron Bryan, LMSW, Licensed Master Social Worker

Joanna Gao, MD, Resident Physician, OBGYN, Atlanta

Isabel Lowell, MD, Physician, Family Medicine, Atlanta

Daniela Diego, MD, Resident physician, Atlanta

Alexander Bode, MD, Resident physician, Atlanta

Gia Garrett, MD, Resident Physician, OBGYN, Atlanta

Bayley Bennett, MD, Resident Physician, Pediatrics, Atlanta

Elizabeth Valera, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Decatur

Jenny Wares, MD, Gender Medicine Director, University of Georgia, Physician, Athens

Megan Henn, MD, Physician, Emergency medicine, Atlanta

Amirtha Chinnadurai, Physician, Pediatrics, Atlanta

Rachel Jones, RN, MS, RD, LD, Registered Nurse, Registered Dietitian, Eating disorder specialist

Deneta Howland Sells, MD, Physician, Pediatrics, Atlanta

Allie Horne, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Pediatrics, Atlanta

Allia Siler, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Athens

Julie Pace, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Clinical Psychologist, Atlanta

Anne Marie Dine, LPC, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta

Daraus Starks,C-PNP, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Brookhaven

Anna Belle Wood, MA, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Athens

Alexis Bent, CPNP-PC, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Pediatric, Atlanta

Rebecca LeLeiko, Physician, Cardiology, Atlanta

Melissa Hall, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Canton

Paulina Rebolledo. MD, Physician, Infectious Diseases, Atlanta

Sarah Plyler, MS, LMFT, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Atlanta

Alexandra Herweck, MD, MPH, Resident Physician, OB-GYN, Atlanta

Kerri Andre, MD, Resident Physician, OB-GYN, Atlanta

Emily Trautner, MD, MSc, Physician, OBGYN, Atlanta

Margaret D Kottke, MD, Physician, Dermatologist, Duluth

Amy Tang, MD, Physician, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Atlanta

Emily Chu, MD, Resident Physician, OBGYN, Atlanta

Nina M Deshpande, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Provider

Howa Yeung, MD MSc, Physician

David Inwards-Breland MD MPH, Physician, Adolescent Medicine Specialist, Atlanta

R. Garland Almquist, MD, Resident Physician, OB-GYN, Atlanta

Carl Czuboka, MD, Physician, Family Medicine, Atlanta

Amanda Auchenpaugh, LMSW, Social worker, Mental health therapist, Athens

Christie Erickson, PhD Licensed Psychologist, Psychology, Alpharetta

Alix Amar, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Lilburn

Kelly Coffman, MD, MPH, Physician, Psychiatry, Roswell

Ginny Chan, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

April Orr, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental health therapist, Athens

David T. Kuhar, M.D., Physician, Infectious diseases specialist, Atlanta

Becky Bolen, LMSW, Licensed Master Social Worker

Steph Carroll, APRN, Nurse Practitioner, Community Health, HIV, Decatur, GA

Kelley Goodwin, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental health therapist, Atlanta

Elizabeth Marston, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental health therapist, Athens

Nelly Weledji, MD, MPH, Resident Physician, OB-GYN, Atlanta

Linda Hudson, MS, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta

Jenny LIn, MD, Physician, Neurology, Atlanta

Mary Kate Minno, MA, Mental Health Counselor, Atlanta

Jordan Watson, LMSW, Licensed Master Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta

Sean M. Hirt, Psy.D., Licensed Psychologist

Joanne Quinn, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Athens

Jody Bahnmiller, MD, Family Medicine Physician, Gainesville

Dawn Kitto, MS, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Certified Sex Therapist, Atlanta

Celia Webb, MS, LPC, CPCS, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta

Kate Morrissey Stahl, PhD, LCSW, CST, AASECT-Certified sex therapist, Licensed clinical social worker, ASECT-certified sex therapist, Athens

Shana Wright Wood, LPC, MPA, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta

Elizabeth Thacker, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Athens

Jay Hochman, MD, Physician, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Atlanta

Mark Hebert NP-C, Nurse Practitioner, Infectious Disease, Atlanta

Melissa Grasso, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist, Atlanta

Amariah Love, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Athens

Hannah Hall, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Athens

Marne Day, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor

Mental Health Therapist, Gainesville

Kate Murphy, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist, Chamblee

Renea Doughton-Johnson, Family Nurse Practitioner, Tucker

Kyle T. Jones, FNP-C

Thomas J. Steimer, M.D., FAAP, Pediatrician, Duluth

Hal Rogers, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

Nicholas R Marzo, LPC, LMHC, CST, ACS, Licensed Professional Counselor, Certified Sex Therapist, Transgender Man, Atlanta

Dr. Rebecca Condon Staub, Pediatric hospitalist, Atlanta

Melinda Hawley LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health therapist, Athens

Emily Leeper, MA, LAPC, Licensed Associate Professional Counselor, therapist, Teens, LGBTQ+ youth, trauma-informed counseling, Athens

Pamela Chubbuck, PhD, LPC, Psychotherapist, Mind-Body Specialist, CBT, CCEP, Crawford

Jennie Gropper Biggs, MD, Physician, Pediatrician, Roswell

Stanton Stebbins, MD, Physician, Pediatrics, Roswell

Roy Benaroch, MD, Physician, Pediatrics, Roswell

Kate Pfeiffer, PMHNP, Nurse Practitioner, Psychiatry, Atlanta

Kia Silva, PsyD, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta

Rhona Tiongson Federer MD, Physician, Roswell

Taylore King, MD, Resident Physician, OB-GYN, Atlanta

Kristina Lemene, DNP, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner, Family Practice, Decatur

Sara Brener MD MPH, Physician, OBGYN, Atlanta

David P Williams, MD, Physician, Neurology, Atlanta

Anna Skold, MD, Physician, Internal Med and Palliative Care, Atlanta

Ria A. Ireland Drane, LMSW, Licensed Master of Social Work, Therapist of LGBTQIA youth/adults, Transgender Woman, Chamblee

Mark D Moncino, MD, physician, Developmental Behavioral Pediatrics, Sandy Springs

Antonia Bunce, M.D, physician, Peachtree Dunwoody Medical Associates, Atlanta

Tara Weiszer, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Psychologist, Athens

Rita Patel, LCSW, RPT, SEP, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Marietta

Jennifer Shu, MD, Physician Pediatrics, Decatur

Anna Baxter, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Roswell

Lana Holmes, PsyD, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Clinical Psychology, Decatur

Yvette Quisling, MD, Physician, Pediatrics

Jaza Marina, MD, physician, Geriatrics, Atlanta

Katherine McGlamry MD, physician, pediatrics, Atlanta

Sumana Reddy DO, Physician, Endocrinology, Atlanta

Tamara Ashley, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Lilburn

Jason Silverston MD, Physician, Endocrinology, Marietta

Cassie Grimsley Ackerley, MD, MSc, Physician, Infectious Diseases, Atlanta

Allison Gay, MD, Physician, Pediatrician, Atlanta

Erica Webb, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner, Atlanta