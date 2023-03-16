Opinion: An open letter to Gold Dome on transgender bill

To the members of the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate,
Last week the Georgia Senate passed a ban on health care for transgender youth that would prevent health care providers like us from offering our patients safe, effective and life-saving forms of health care. The Georgia House passed a version of the bill today, March 16.
As medical professionals, we are appalled to see politicians promote an agenda with such disregard for standards of medical care. Gender-affirming health care is supported by every leading medical and mental health association in the U.S. including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association.
We have seen firsthand how access to quality gender-affirming care has improved the lives of our patients. For children before puberty, gender-affirming health care consists of social support, where providers like us work with parents to help their kids choose clothes or a name that makes them feel comfortable. For adolescents experiencing puberty, medicine can be prescribed to temporarily delay puberty or help manage gender dysphoria, which causes intense distress and prevents young people from living their day-to-day lives.
These forms of care have long been proven to lower the risk of depression, suicidal thoughts, and suicide attempts for transgender and non-binary youth. Simply put, access to health care allows young people to live happy, healthy, and fulfilled lives that they otherwise may not have.
But a handful of politicians behind this bill are choosing to prey on people’s lack of familiarity about what it means to be transgender in order to push legislation that shamelessly contradicts decades of proven scientific research. They’re making clear that they’re prioritizing their own interests – not those of Georgia’s youth – by ignoring the facts and spreading dangerous misinformation.
While the author of SB 140 claims that the bill doesn’t intend to harm anyone, we know from our experiences that revoking access to this health care will inflict severe harm on transgender kids across Georgia. You don’t have to take our word for it – the numbers speak for themselves. In 2022, more than 55% of transgender and non-binary youth in our state considered suicide. Efforts to roll back their fundamental rights, including their access to health care, are furthering the negative impacts on LGBTQ+ youth’s mental health. It’s unfathomable that lawmakers in Georgia are failing to do anything to combat this actual health crisis, while continuing to push restrictions on the care that actually helps our communities.
If Georgia lawmakers were truly concerned about keeping families and children safe and healthy, they would be focused on the real issues facing our state’s health care system, like the fact that too many families can’t afford the basic medicine and doctors’ visits they need. Instead, we’re hearing from families who are scared they’ll no longer be able to access the care their children need, and colleagues who are scared we will face penalties or lose our jobs for simply following medical best practices.
We’ll tell you what we tell the parents of transgender kids who visit our clinics: you don’t need to understand everything about what it’s like to be transgender to know that all kids deserve to be healthy and safe. When it comes to family decisions about health care, we work hard to give parents all the information they need to make informed choices and to respect each family’s unique circumstances and decisions.
Politicians shouldn’t be in the room for private family conversations like this. SB 140 is a clear form of government overreach that violates parents’ and providers’ rights by taking away their ability to freely discuss health care options and make decisions about what’s in the best interest of transgender youth. Our government should be helping families make ends meet, not telling parents who love their transgender children that they don’t know what’s best for their own children.
Our lawmakers are again putting political games over the health, safety, and well-being of the constituents they were elected to serve. It’s time for constituents to speak up and fight for our rights to freedom and privacy. Tell politicians to get out of your family’s private conversations and out of your doctor’s office.
As this bill moves back to the Georgia Senate for further consideration, we’re urging our lawmakers to keep their politics out of our clinics. They need to leave medical decisions to the actual medical experts and reject SB 140, before it causes irreversible harm in our state.
Signed by:
Kelsey Waggoner, LMSW, Nashville
Jenny Besse, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Atlanta
Dr. Jason Schneider, Internal Medicine, Atlanta
Dr Holly Gooding, adolescent medicine, Atlanta
Dr. Briana Patterson, M.D., M.S., Pediatric Endocrinologist, Atlanta
Shuai Hao, M.D., FAAP, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta
Dr. Shruthi Arora, Pediatric Endocrinologist, Atlanta
Dr Pranav Gupta, Physician fellow, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta
Dr. Elizabeth Stenger, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Atlanta
Dr. Amy Peykoff Hardin, Pediatrician, Woodstock
Dr. Laura Verigan, Pediatrician, Marietta
Dr. Marissa Bass, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Mary Katherine Douthit, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta
Dr. Judson Miller, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Megan Pruett, Pediatric nurse practitioner, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta
Dr. Kelly Rouster-Stevens, Pediatric Rheumatology, Atlanta
Dr. Zarna Patel, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Jason Moraczewski, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Kelsey Herbert, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Kristin Limpose, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Vidya Menon, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Tory Prynn, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Erika Choi, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta
Lindsey Goldberg, Pediatric nurse practitioner, Atlanta
Dr. Naadira Upshaw, Pediatric Behavioral Health, Atlanta
Dr Leo Panagiotakopoulos, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta
Dr. W. Christian Martin, Pediatric Neurology, Atlanta
Dr. Sofia Villacis Nunez, Pediatric Rheumatology
Dr. Sofia Chaudhary, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta
Dr. Rebecca Leslie, Psychologist, Atlanta
Michelle Dixon, Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner
Dr. Jordann Dhuse, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr Anna Lawson, Pediatrician
Dr. Elizabeth Byers, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Melissa N. Rodriguez, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Mark Rappaport, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta
Dr. Alexander Iwamoto, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Brooke Anderson, Pediatric Endocrinologist, Atlanta
Dr Jordana Heaven, Pediatrician, Woodstock
Dr. Jennifer Rodriguez, Psychiatry, Addiction Medicine, Brookhaven
Dr. Jonathan Schuh, Pediatrician, Athens
Dr. Tabitha Lyon, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Kathryn Leung, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Atlanta
Dr. Monika Sullivan, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Elizabeth Collins, OB/GYN, Atlanta
Dr. Anand Salem, Neonatology, Atlanta
Dr. Dimple Shah, Internal Medicine
Dr. Alyssa Blumenfeld, Neonatology, Atlanta
Dr. Ronak Dave, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Alexandra Collins, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Kaitlin Hannan, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Sanyukta Janardan, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Atlanta
Linda Grabbe, Ph.D., Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Atlanta
Rebecca Sanders, M.D., Ph.D., Pediatrician, Decatur
Stacy B. Buchanan, DNP, RN, CPNP-PC, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Pediatrics, Loganville
Christine Rambo-Martin, CPNP-AC, Pediatric nurse practitioner, Pediatric anesthesia, Atlanta
Dr. Gargi Mukherjee, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Anjali Kirpalani
Jennifer Davis, MSN, CPNP-PC, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Pediatrics, Loganville
Dr. Saira Alimohamed, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Maneesha Agarwal, Pediatric emergency medicine, Atlanta
Dr. Sajani Patel, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Melissa Black, M.D., Family Physician, Atlanta
Jeffrey Lewis, M.D., Pediatric Gastroenterology, Atlanta
Anna K Cherry, CNM, Certified Nurse Midwife, OB/GYN, Atlanta
Benjamin D. Gold, M.D. FAAP, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Atlanta
Dr. Zachary West, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Terry Hackworth, MBA, MSN, NP-C, Adult Nurse Practitioner, Internal Medicine, Atlanta
Dr. Anu Sheth, FAAP, Pediatrician
Sandi Larisch, MSN, CPNP, FNP, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Endocrinology
Dr. Brianna Glover, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Nisha Gupta, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Marlena Sherman, DNP, MPH, CNP-PC, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Primary Care, Atlanta
Dr. Nehal Bhandari, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Carrie Ng, M.D.
Karen E. Effinger, M.D., MS, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Atlanta
Nancy Sokkary, M.D., Pediatric Gynecology, Atlanta
Beth Schissel, M.D., FAAP, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta
Dr. Alexandra Monroe, Pediatric and Adult Emergency Medicine, Atlanta
Dr. NaShayla Davis, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Dr. Denise Claxton, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Rebecca K Burger, M.D., FAAP FACEP, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta
Andrew Muir, M.D., Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta
Alice Caldwell, M.D., Pediatrician, Augusta
Nina Ham, M.D., Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta/New York
Corinne Oliver, CPNP-AC, Pediatric Neurology, Atlanta
Dr. Jeffrey Linzer Sr., Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta
Eve Wexler, M.D., FAAP, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Presley Nichols, M.D., Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta
Lillian R. Meacham M.D., Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta
Ashley Stolle M.D., FAAP, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Brittany Friend, M.D., Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Alpharetta
Sonia Hoey, RN, Fertility Preservation, Decatur
Jacinta Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., FAAP, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta
Joseph Langham, MD, FAAP, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta
Dr Kristina Cossen
Mayura Gujarathi, MD, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta
Brian Costello, MD
Naghma Khan, MD, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Sandy Springs
Stacey Makar MD, FAAP, Pediatrician,Atlanta
Ren Massey, Ph.D., Psychologist, Decatur
Tejas Mehta, MD, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Atlanta
Chelsea J. Marion, MD FAAP, Pediatric Hospitalist, Atlanta
Michael Greenwald, MD, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta
Eric Velazquez, MD, Pediatric Endocrinologist, Savannah
Dr. Alexandra Dretler, Adult Infectious Diseases, Atlanta
Lauren Roach, MD, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta
Alejandro Shepard, MD, MPH FAAP, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Kathryn Bertacchi, MBChB, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Atlanta
Peter Gutierrez, MD FAAP FACEP, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta
Ruth Hwu, MD, FAAP, FACEP, Atlanta
Alyssa Clark, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist, Athens
Ann Abramowitz, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist Professor/Clinical Psychology, Atlanta
Leah Farrell-Carnahan, PhD, Clinical Psychologist, Atlanta
Sarah Keene, MD, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Brittany Cole, MD, Pediatrician, Conyers
Shikha Nigam, MD MPH FAAP, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Deborah Young, MD FAAP, FACEP, Atlanta
Yvonne Atherly-John, MD,MPH, FAAP, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta
Dr. Shannon Hamrick, MD, Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Atlanta
Shobhit Jain, MD, FAAP, FACEP, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Atlanta
H. Stella Shin, MD, Pediatric Nephrology, Atlanta
Dr. Anandi Sheth, Adult Infectious Diseases, Atlanta
Dr. Wendy Armstrong, Adult Infectious Diseases, Atlanta
Dr. Jennifer Spicer, Adult Infectious Diseases, Atlanta
Dr. Colleen Kelley, Adult Infectious Disease, Atlanta
Dr. Valeria Cantos, Adult Infectious Diseases, Atlanta
Dr. Samuel Opara, Adult Infectious Diseases, Atlanta
Dr. Carlos Saldana, Adult Infectious Diseases, Atlanta
Sophia Aguirre PhD, CGP, AGPA-F, psychologist, Marietta
Divya Ravindra Reddy, MBBS, Pediatric nephrology, Atlanta
Dr. M. Lise Baudean, Pediatrician, Loganville
David Jaquess, Ph.D., ABPP, Board Certified Child & Adolescent Psychologist, Stone Mountain
Danya Maloon, MSW, LSSW, MAT, psychotherapist and school counselor, Alpharetta
Dr. Susan M. Furman, Ph.D., LP, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
Lydia Walters, APC, M.S., Ed.S., Associate Professional Counselor, Acworth,
Dr. Rebecca Beaton, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
Dr Anthony Cooley, Pediatric hospitalist, Atlanta
Denice Crowe Clark, Ph.D., Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, Flowery Branch
Don Batisky, MD, Pediatric Nephrologist
Dr. Noreen Islam, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta
Lori Ayling, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta
Ty Kuecher, LMSW, Licensed Master Social Worker, Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta
Ashley Martinez, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor Mental Health Counseling, Canton
Nadine Kaslow, PhD, ABPP, Licensed Psychologist and Board Certified in Child and Adolescent Psychology,Atlanta
Tori Rodriguez, MA, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor Mental Health Counseling, Roswell
Heather McClure, MS, BCBA, Board Certified Behavior Analyst Applied Behavior Analysis, Pendergrass
Raven Vega, LAPC, NCC, Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta
Sarah Dunn, PhD, ABPP, Licensed and Board Certified Psychologist, Atlanta
Heather Kotler, LCSW, MPH, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Counseling, Decatur
Cheryl Walker, Licensed Professional Counselor, Sex Therapist, Atlanta
Angie Heath LCSW, Licensed clinical social worker, MH Counseling, Alpharetta
Josephine Almanzar, PsyD, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
Dr. Justin Palanci, Assistant Professor, Psychiatry, Atlanta
Sandeep Riar, MD, Assistant Professor, Pediatric Nephrology, Atlanta
Valeria Valdivieso, Psy.D, Postdoctoral fellow Psychology, Atlanta
Sara Deckelbaum, Psy.D., Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Atlanta
Ebony Huckabee, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta
Alban Foulser, MA, Psychology Intern, Clinical Psychology, Atlanta
Jessica Taylor, MS, Pharm.D., Therapist, Atlanta
Natalie Schulhofer, LMSW, Licensed Master Social Worker, Atlanta
Yoshitaro Oba, Ph.D., BCBA, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
April M. Oliver, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Atlanta
Maria Cristina Moncayo Gilstrap, LAPC, Licensed Associate Professional Counselor, Cartersville
Shelby Collins, DNP, NP-C, Nurse Practitioner, Adult Infectious Diseases, Atlanta
Dr. Kristen Aycock, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
Dr. Lisa A. Korey, Psy.D., Licensed Psychologist, Marietta
Dr. Hiba Fadoul, pediatric endocrinologist, Counseling Psychology/Psychologist, Augusta
Melanie M. Wilcox, Ph.D., ABPP, Licensed and Board Certified Psychologist, Augusta/Atlanta
Anna Stagg, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
A. Shayne Abelkop, PhD, PC, Licensed Psychologist, Athens
Jennifer Steiner, Ph.D ABPP, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
Matthew Shugart, LPC, NCC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Atlanta
Jordan Cattie PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
Marcia Peters FNP-BC, Nurse Practitioner, Infectious Disease, Atlanta
Carolyn Brennan, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Decatur
Kelsey Smith, MA LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Atlanta
Sage Weatherby, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Atlanta
Matthew Kridel, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Augusta
Adria Garrett PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
Renee Hall-George LCSW, Clinical Social Worker
Katie Leikam, MBA, LCSW, LISW-CP, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, gender specialist, Alpharetta
Allyse Teltser, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Counseling, Roswell
Julie Medlin, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Marietta
Sara Grise, Mental Health Outreach, Eating Disorders, Atlanta
Christyn Hosking, M.A., Psychology intern, Atlanta
Maria Mora, Psy.D., Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
Liz Rhea, MSW, LMSW, Licensed Master Social Worker, Atlanta
Julie Conrad, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Roswell
Carrie Gensler, MA, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Atlanta
Diego Remolina, MD, Assistant professor, Internal Medicine, Atlanta
Eugene Farber, PhD, ABPP, Licensed Psychologist, Decatur
Yvonne Ibe, MD, FAAP
Scott Conkright, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
Jamie Hall, M.Ed. LPC, BCC, CPCS, Licensed Professional Counselor, Atlanta
Brandy J. Smith, EdS, LPC, NCC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Decatur
Hiba Fadoul, MD, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta
Barry Warshaw MD, Professor of Pediatrics, Pediatric Nephrology, Atlanta
Kate Woods, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Athens
Colleen E. Walsh, M.Ed., LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Marietta
Alexi Johnson, APC, MS, Licensed Associate Professional Counselor, Chamblee
Dr. Zach Taber, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
Laura M Riss, PsyD, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
Marie Williams,PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Bogart
Bethany Thomas, APC, MS, Licensed Associate Professional Counselor, Atlanta
Morgan McGill, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Alpharetta
Christina Walthers, Psychology Intern, Atlanta
Kaila S. Tang, MA, LMSW, Licensed Master Social Worker, Atlanta
Susan M. Lasher, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist, Mableton
Jesse Harris Bathrick MA LMFT, Licensed marriage and family therapist, Atlanta
Tracy Casanova, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Augusta
Kamieka Gabriel, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Decatur
Michele Russell, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
Kristen Wedge, MA, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Alpharetta
Maggie Rose Malone, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Marietta
Lucia Caltabiano, LMSW, Licensed Associate Social Worker, Doraville
Kiesha Fraser Doh, MD, Physician Pediatrician, Atlanta
Sam Spizman, MD, Physician Pediatrician, Atlanta
Heather Wademan, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Atlanta
Jessi Heneghan, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Atlanta
Gianna White, MA, Forensic Predoctoral Intern, Forensic Psychology, Augusta, GA
Dr. Diane Hughes, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Atlanta
Veda Johnson, MD, Professor of Pediatrics, Pediatrician
Dr Jennifer Grant MD PhD, Assistant professor, Psychiatry, Atlanta
Karen Cleveland, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Decatur
Megan Porter Staats, PsyD, Licensed Psychologist, Augusta
Joel Dworkin, Program Manager Addiction/SUD Specialist, Sandy Springs
Dr. Amber Billingsley, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Clinical Psychology, Atlanta
Heather Hopper, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
Ryan Flinn, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Fellow, Health Psychology, Augusta
Bridget Spicer, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Alpharetta
Matthew Reeves, CRC APC, Associate Professional Counselor and Certified Rehabilitation Counselor, Atlanta
Hannah Joseph, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Fellow, Clinical Psychology, Augusta
L. Shane Blasko, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Counseling Psychology, Atlanta
Michael Bucovetsky, Psy.D., Licensed Psychology, Clinical Psychology, Sandy Springs
Robin Casey, PsyD, Psychologist, SUD and Mental Health, Marietta
Dr. Ginny Kington, Psychologist, Clinical Psychology, Duluth
Dr. Sobenna George, Assistant professor, Pediatric endocrinology, Atlanta
Dr Taylor Evans, Clinical Social Worker, Mental health, Athens
Erin Enzweiler, Licensed Professional Counselor, Atlanta
Deondra Curry, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Atlanta
Meredith Eubanks, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Atlanta
Brandee Albert, DO, Hamilton Care System, Dalton
Scot Seitz, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Psychology, Atlanta
Kendall Reiner, Licensed Psychologist, Marietta
Kallio Hunnicutt-Ferguson, Clinical Psychologist, Atlanta
Gus Kaufman, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
Sydney Christian, M.Ed., Clinical Mental Health Counselor, Marietta
Dr. James Kip Matthews, Licensed Psychologist, Athens
Dr. Abhi Kole, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Internal Medicine, Atlanta
Amanda Platner, PsyD, ABPP, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
Karen Lill, Licensed Professional Counselor, Atlanta
Caylin Broome, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Counseling, Alpharetta
Erin Williams, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Alpharetta
Mackenzie Jones, MD MPH, Psychiatry Resident, Atlanta
Michelle Sariev, APRN, Family Nurse Practitioner, Internal Medicine, HIV specialist, Atlanta
Amelia Turrubiates, Licensed Professional Counselor, Smyrna
Dr. Sarah French, Physician, Internal Medicine, Alpharetta
Kristin Chapman, LMFT, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Kennesaw
Lorna Benbenisty, PhD, Clinical Psychology, Johns Creek
Abigail Smith, PA-C, MPH, Physician Assistant, Pediatric and adolescent gynecology, Atlanta
Grace Prosperi, M.A, Clinical Psychology Intern, Clinical Psychology, Augusta
Shital Gaitonde, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Pediatric Psychology, Roswell
John P. Brady, M.S., Clinical Psychology Intern LGBTQ+ Psychology, Augusta
Kelsey Thomas, M.A., Clinical Psychology Intern Psychology, Augusta
Sadie Forsythe, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta/Massachusetts
Noriel Lim, PhD, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Atlanta
Marianne Celano, PhD, ABPP, Licensed Couple and Family Psychologist, Atlanta
Victoria Lawlor, M.A., Clinical Psychology Intern, Atlanta
Mary Beth McLeod, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist, Atlanta
Sean T. Minton (MSW May ‘23), Clinical Research Coordinator, Trauma Research/PTSD, Atlanta
Marshall Bruner, PsyD, Licensed Psychologist, Children and Families, Gainesville
Diane Hilleary, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapy, Savannah
Nafiz Sheikh, MD, Physician, Psychiatry, Augusta
David Williams, MD, Physician, Psychiatry, Augusta
Jessica Britt-Thomas, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Family Medicine, Augusta
Nathan Tyler Seabolt LMSW, Family Therapy, Athens
Christopher Drescher, PhD, Psychologist, Augusta
Matthew Craddock, MD, Physician, Psychiatry, Augusta
Charva Dunston, Practice Manager, Internal Medicine, Atlanta
Mandeep Singh, MD, Physician, Psychiatry, Augusta
Melissa Asmar MD MSc, Physician, Neurology, Atlanta
Lindsey West, Clinical Psychologist, Augusta
Brianna Sterling, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist, Athens
Michael Rollock, PhD, Clinical Psychologist, Augusta
Freddy Botet, MD, Physician, Psychiatry, Augusta
Crystal Cust, Custodian of Records, Endocrinology, Atlanta
Hogai Nassery, MD, Physician, Family Medicine, Decatur
Emily Jones, Medical Student, Equality Clinic of Augusta Head Coordinator, Augusta
Katherine Dunn, Medical student, former Equality Clinic Coordinator, Augusta
Irene Ferguson, MA LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Counseling, Lilburn
Joseph Cross, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Work, Psychotherapist, Atlanta
Cynthia F. Catts, RDN, LD, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Augusta
Suma Dronavalli MD, Physician, Endocrinology, Atlanta
Dennis Dorf, DO, MPH, Physician, Psychiatry, Augusta
Richard F Camino-Gaztambide, MD, MA, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Augusta
Heidi Hewett, MA, MSW, LMSW, Licensed Master Social Worker, mental health counseling, Athens
Amanda Quintero, LMSW, Psychotherapist, Clinical Psychology, Atlanta
Maria Vint, Medical Assistant, Atlanta
Dr. Angela Londono-McConnell, Psychologist, Clinical Psychologist, Watkinsville
Sarah Overton, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, mental health counseling, Atlanta
Chantal Paul, MLSCW, Atlanta
Mia Bishop, MS, APC, Ncc, Psychotherapist, Atlanta
Liza Gellerstedt, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist, AtlantaA
Dr. Amy Heesacker, PhD, Counseling Psychologist, Athens
Meagan Arrastia-Chisholm, Ph.D, APC, Associate Professor & Associate Professional Counselor, Educational psychology and college counseling, Thomasville
Taylor Mackin, LCSW, outpatient mental health, Atlanta
Sarah Birdsong, LPC, Psychotherapist, Atlanta
Brittany Boden, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist, Atlanta
Chantel Dean, Front Desk, Atlanta
Tara Noorani, Family Nurse Practitioner, Primary Care, Decatur
Cristina Mullins Whitley, MD, Physician, Emergency Medicine, Atlanta
Dara Lingerfelt, RN, Primary care/ Endo, Atlanta
Alisa Sanford, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Adolescent Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta
Shelley Northrup, LPC, CPCS, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta
Rebecca A. Jones, Ph.D., Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Decatur
Beth Jackson, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta
Leslie Brinkmeyer, Clinical Social Work/Therapist, Brookhaven
Carly Dale, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist, Athens
Rachel Waford Hall, PhD, Clinical Psychologist, Clinical Psychology/Assistant Professor, Atlanta
Denise Streleckis, PA-C, Certified Physician Assistant, Pediatric Endocrinology, Atlanta
Madelyn Buxton, CMHC Intern, Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta
Dana Goldman, LPC, CPCS, NCC, psychotherapist, Atlanta
Melanie Thompson, MD, Physician, HIV/Internal Medicine, Atlanta
Elana Zimand, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, outpatient therapy, Atlanta
Dr. Adrian Kunemund, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Psychology, Decatur
Rachel Mather, MD, Physician, Hospitalist, Atlanta
Iain Halstead, LCSW, Mental Health Therapist, Cobb County
Julie Grant, PhD, MS, DBSM, Licensed clinical psychologist, Behavioral sleep medicine, Atlanta
Malavika Kapuria, MD, Physician, Hospital Medicine, Atlanta
Danielle Vuncannon, Physician, OB, Atlanta
Melinda Robb, PhD, LMSW, psychotherapist, mental health therapy
Leslie Brinkmeyer, LCSW, mental health therapy, Atlanta
Aura Morris, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker
Marilyn Vickers, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Clinical Psychology, Athens
Brandi Burke, MD, MPH, Physician, Psychiatry, Atlanta
Clerissa Cooper, MS, LPC, CPCS, Licensed Professional Counselor, Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta
Cassandra Groth, PhD, Clinical Psychologist, Augusta
Danae Rammos, Medical Student, Atlanta
Chris Ferrari, Licensed Master Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta
Marissa Platner, Physician, Atlanta
Dr. Domonique Charles, MD, Physician, Pediatrics, Macon
Tristin Chipman, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health and Trauma
Erin Everett NP-C, Nurse Practitioner, Primary care for LGBTQ+, Atlanta
Sal Foster, RD&A, Atlanta
Vanessa Benzan-Monteiro, LCSW, Melanated Folx, Decatur
Trevor Strickland, APC, NCC, Licensed Associate Professional Counselor, Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta
Palav Mehta, MD, Psychiatry, Atlanta
Karen Traylor-Adolph, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Psychology, Decatur
Treah Caldwell, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Queer focused Mental Health Counseling, Atlanta
Claire Zimmerman, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health counseling, Athens
Kelly Simonson, Licensed Psychologist, Athens
Adrienne Graham, MS, APC, NCC, Doctoral Student, Licensed Associate Counselor, Mental Health Counseling, Counselor Education & Supervision, Athens
Seri Gohde, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Decatur
Elizabeth Wilder Young, LCSW, Psychotherapist, Atlanta
Steven Perlow, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Clinical Psychology, Atlanta
Lisa Cheyette, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Clinical Psychology, Atlanta
Rena Diamond, LAPC, NCC, Associate Professional Counselor, Atlanta
Kaitlyn Appel, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Marietta
Anna Jayde Mullis, LAPC pending, Mental health counselor
Steph Ordon, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental health counselor, Decatur
Karla Viera-Negron, MD, Psychiatrist
Brooke Widder, Licensed Professional Counselor, Roswell
Melissa Cammack, Licensed Professional Counselor, Alpharetta
Kelsey Sander, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental health therapist, Duluth
Nicholas Thompson, MD, MPH, Psychiatry Resident
Ryan DeVane, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Decatur
April Whitaker, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Lilburn
Kimberly Reynolds-Solar, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist
Celeste Meyer, Licensed Professional Counselor, Atlanta
Mick Rehrig, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Atlanta
Sindhura Suryadevara, MD, Adult/Child/Forensic Psychiatrist, Buckhead, GA
Aleisha Khan, Medical Student, Savannah
Casey Schrader, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta
Amy Eisenman, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta
Jessica Scott-Mann, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health, Athens
Jacqueline Adams, clinical social worker, Mental Health Therapist, Athens
Deana Panza, Licensed Associate Professional Counselor, Atlanta
Connor Liney, MA, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta
Dr. Lara Stepleman, Professor of Psychiatry and Health Behavior, Psychologist HIV/LGBTQ issues, Augusta
Maija Salins, LMSW, Social worker/mental health therapist, Decatur
Lauren Pucci, PhD, LCP, Psychologist, Athens
Megan Almond, MD, FAAP, Physician, Pediatrician
Stacy Moore Ulmer, CNM, Certified Nurse-Midwife, GYN care and Birth Worker, Atlanta
Quratulain Syed, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Internal Medicine, Atlanta
Sophie Arkin, Psychology Trainee, Atlanta
Jackie Shaffer, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Athens
Jamie Kennedy, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Clinical Psychologist, Atlanta
Alexa Rakusin, Medical Student, Marietta
Beth Hammons, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
Melissa Piotrowski, MD, Assistant Professor, Emergency medicine, Marietta
Demetria Smith-Graziani, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor, Medical Oncology, Atlanta
Tricia Coghlan, LCSW, Social Work, Athens
Stacy Sampson, LPC, mental health counselor, Athens
Kim DeCelle, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker
Mental health therapist, Athens
Bianca Channer, DSW, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker
Mental Health Therapist, Marietta
Emily MacDougall, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Clinical Psychologist, Atlanta
Kate Avinger, Psy.D, Licensed Psychologist, Clinical Psychologist, Athens
Paige Dee, LAPC, Licensed Associate Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist-perinatal mental health, Fayetteville
Daphne Jones, Ph.D., Post-Doc, Athens
Lissa Davis Tchernis, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Clinical Psychologist, Decatur
Lucero Morse, Licensed professional counselor, Registered Play Therapist, Atlanta
Linda Clofine, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, mental health therapist, Athens
Sheri Hardin, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Decatur
Jeffrey Cohen, LPC, Sandy Springs
Sara Stites, LPC, Mental Health Therapist, Athens
Maryana Kleyn, LCSW, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta
Kendall Davis, LMFT, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta
Sara Zambo, APC, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta
Sarah Meng, LPC, CPCS, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta
Shannon Bowles, Licensed Psychologist, Psychologist, Athens
Sehar Ali, MD, Resident Physician, OBGYN, Atlanta
Dawn Healy, LCSW, Athens
Dakota Fidram, APC, Associate Professional Counselor, Atlanta
Felicia Kanu, MSW, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta
Caroline Wentworth, MD, MPH, Resident Physician, OB-Gyn, Atlanta
Tyler Gresham, MD,MS, Resident Physician
Lauren Holt, MD, Resident Physician, OBGYN, Atlanta
Saron Bryan, LMSW, Licensed Master Social Worker
Joanna Gao, MD, Resident Physician, OBGYN, Atlanta
Isabel Lowell, MD, Physician, Family Medicine, Atlanta
Daniela Diego, MD, Resident physician, Atlanta
Alexander Bode, MD, Resident physician, Atlanta
Gia Garrett, MD, Resident Physician, OBGYN, Atlanta
Bayley Bennett, MD, Resident Physician, Pediatrics, Atlanta
Elizabeth Valera, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Decatur
Jenny Wares, MD, Gender Medicine Director, University of Georgia, Physician, Athens
Megan Henn, MD, Physician, Emergency medicine, Atlanta
Amirtha Chinnadurai, Physician, Pediatrics, Atlanta
Rachel Jones, RN, MS, RD, LD, Registered Nurse, Registered Dietitian, Eating disorder specialist
Deneta Howland Sells, MD, Physician, Pediatrics, Atlanta
Allie Horne, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Pediatrics, Atlanta
Allia Siler, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Athens
Julie Pace, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Clinical Psychologist, Atlanta
Anne Marie Dine, LPC, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta
Daraus Starks,C-PNP, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Brookhaven
Anna Belle Wood, MA, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Athens
Alexis Bent, CPNP-PC, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Pediatric, Atlanta
Rebecca LeLeiko, Physician, Cardiology, Atlanta
Melissa Hall, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Canton
Paulina Rebolledo. MD, Physician, Infectious Diseases, Atlanta
Sarah Plyler, MS, LMFT, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Atlanta
Alexandra Herweck, MD, MPH, Resident Physician, OB-GYN, Atlanta
Kerri Andre, MD, Resident Physician, OB-GYN, Atlanta
Emily Trautner, MD, MSc, Physician, OBGYN, Atlanta
Margaret D Kottke, MD, Physician, Dermatologist, Duluth
Amy Tang, MD, Physician, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Atlanta
Emily Chu, MD, Resident Physician, OBGYN, Atlanta
Nina M Deshpande, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Provider
Howa Yeung, MD MSc, Physician
David Inwards-Breland MD MPH, Physician, Adolescent Medicine Specialist, Atlanta
R. Garland Almquist, MD, Resident Physician, OB-GYN, Atlanta
Carl Czuboka, MD, Physician, Family Medicine, Atlanta
Amanda Auchenpaugh, LMSW, Social worker, Mental health therapist, Athens
Christie Erickson, PhD Licensed Psychologist, Psychology, Alpharetta
Alix Amar, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Lilburn
Kelly Coffman, MD, MPH, Physician, Psychiatry, Roswell
Ginny Chan, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
April Orr, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental health therapist, Athens
David T. Kuhar, M.D., Physician, Infectious diseases specialist, Atlanta
Becky Bolen, LMSW, Licensed Master Social Worker
Steph Carroll, APRN, Nurse Practitioner, Community Health, HIV, Decatur, GA
Kelley Goodwin, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental health therapist, Atlanta
Elizabeth Marston, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental health therapist, Athens
Nelly Weledji, MD, MPH, Resident Physician, OB-GYN, Atlanta
Linda Hudson, MS, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta
Jenny LIn, MD, Physician, Neurology, Atlanta
Mary Kate Minno, MA, Mental Health Counselor, Atlanta
Jordan Watson, LMSW, Licensed Master Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta
Sean M. Hirt, Psy.D., Licensed Psychologist
Joanne Quinn, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Athens
Jody Bahnmiller, MD, Family Medicine Physician, Gainesville
Dawn Kitto, MS, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Certified Sex Therapist, Atlanta
Celia Webb, MS, LPC, CPCS, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta
Kate Morrissey Stahl, PhD, LCSW, CST, AASECT-Certified sex therapist, Licensed clinical social worker, ASECT-certified sex therapist, Athens
Shana Wright Wood, LPC, MPA, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Atlanta
Elizabeth Thacker, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Athens
Jay Hochman, MD, Physician, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Atlanta
Mark Hebert NP-C, Nurse Practitioner, Infectious Disease, Atlanta
Melissa Grasso, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist, Atlanta
Amariah Love, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Athens
Hannah Hall, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Athens
Marne Day, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor
Mental Health Therapist, Gainesville
Kate Murphy, LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist, Chamblee
Renea Doughton-Johnson, Family Nurse Practitioner, Tucker
Kyle T. Jones, FNP-C
Thomas J. Steimer, M.D., FAAP, Pediatrician, Duluth
Hal Rogers, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
Nicholas R Marzo, LPC, LMHC, CST, ACS, Licensed Professional Counselor, Certified Sex Therapist, Transgender Man, Atlanta
Dr. Rebecca Condon Staub, Pediatric hospitalist, Atlanta
Melinda Hawley LCSW, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health therapist, Athens
Emily Leeper, MA, LAPC, Licensed Associate Professional Counselor, therapist, Teens, LGBTQ+ youth, trauma-informed counseling, Athens
Pamela Chubbuck, PhD, LPC, Psychotherapist, Mind-Body Specialist, CBT, CCEP, Crawford
Jennie Gropper Biggs, MD, Physician, Pediatrician, Roswell
Stanton Stebbins, MD, Physician, Pediatrics, Roswell
Roy Benaroch, MD, Physician, Pediatrics, Roswell
Kate Pfeiffer, PMHNP, Nurse Practitioner, Psychiatry, Atlanta
Kia Silva, PsyD, Licensed Psychologist, Atlanta
Rhona Tiongson Federer MD, Physician, Roswell
Taylore King, MD, Resident Physician, OB-GYN, Atlanta
Kristina Lemene, DNP, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner, Family Practice, Decatur
Sara Brener MD MPH, Physician, OBGYN, Atlanta
David P Williams, MD, Physician, Neurology, Atlanta
Anna Skold, MD, Physician, Internal Med and Palliative Care, Atlanta
Ria A. Ireland Drane, LMSW, Licensed Master of Social Work, Therapist of LGBTQIA youth/adults, Transgender Woman, Chamblee
Mark D Moncino, MD, physician, Developmental Behavioral Pediatrics, Sandy Springs
Antonia Bunce, M.D, physician, Peachtree Dunwoody Medical Associates, Atlanta
Tara Weiszer, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Psychologist, Athens
Rita Patel, LCSW, RPT, SEP, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Mental Health Therapist, Marietta
Jennifer Shu, MD, Physician Pediatrics, Decatur
Anna Baxter, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Roswell
Lana Holmes, PsyD, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Clinical Psychology, Decatur
Yvette Quisling, MD, Physician, Pediatrics
Jaza Marina, MD, physician, Geriatrics, Atlanta
Katherine McGlamry MD, physician, pediatrics, Atlanta
Sumana Reddy DO, Physician, Endocrinology, Atlanta
Tamara Ashley, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mental Health Therapist, Lilburn
Jason Silverston MD, Physician, Endocrinology, Marietta
Cassie Grimsley Ackerley, MD, MSc, Physician, Infectious Diseases, Atlanta
Allison Gay, MD, Physician, Pediatrician, Atlanta
Erica Webb, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner, Atlanta