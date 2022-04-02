Opinion: America’s partisan divide is exaggerated

So the increasing polarization of Americans by party affiliation is occurring among a decreasing number of people. The rise of independents, and the decline of each party’s base, is a “probable contributing factor” in party polarization, Gallup senior editor Jeffrey M. Jones wrote. (This doesn’t mean independents are free of partisanship: Independents who lean Democrat or Republican are almost as likely as partisans to have an unfavorable view of the other party, according to Pew.)

On the other hand, independents, however they lean, are more likely to have a pox-on-both-your-houses attitude toward the parties than party members are.) Most users reported themselves to be “worn out” by politics.

Disentangling party affiliation from actual issues, moreover, many of the things that supposedly divide Americans are actually areas of widespread consensus. Americans’ well-publicized fights over vaccines and masks, for example obscure the large majorities that report themselves fully vaccinated (73 percent, per the Kaiser Family Foundation’s latest); or that say they still wear masks outside the home (68 percent, per Gallup).

On some of America’s most polarizing issues, far more Americans are in the center than at the poles - majorities believe abortion should be legal within limits and they think that police treat Black people less fairly than white people, but overwhelmingly don’t support defunding the police.

So why, when they actually agree on so much, do partisans report such dislike for the other side? The answer may, in part, be found in the fact that we overestimate the vehemence of our ostensible opponents.

Victoria Parker, a political psychology researcher who has studied the phenomenon of “false polarization,” told me that partly because the extremes of left or right are what tend to make the news (or trend on social media), “that gives people the false impression that those characterizations are representative of either group.”

To take perhaps the most dramatic example of partisan misperceptions, a web-based study by the Stanford Polarization and Social Change Lab suggests that Democrats and Republicans overestimate one another’s support for political violence.

But even where partisanship is “false,” the effects can be real. They may be the minority of Americans, but “the people who are most directly involved in the processes that shape actual policy outcomes are the people who are most divided,” said Andrew Seligsohn, president of the nonprofit research firm Public Agenda.

To the extent partisanship is more a phenomenon of elites than of average voters, those are the very elites who refuse to cooperate with one another to deliver policy outcomes most Americans want.

To say most Americans aren’t as polarized as they seem is not to say all is right with American democracy - and indeed, this very unrepresentativeness of the political class contributes to declining trust in the system overall. Most Americans voted for President Biden in 2020 and say he won the election legitimately, but as we saw on Jan. 6, 2021, a violent minority of a minority can threaten the very foundations of our democracy.

But we should still take heart in the fact that, with all its flaws, this is a democracy. The majority matters. Even with the structural obstacles to better representation, it remains easier to change leadership than to change the raw material of the citizenry.

Kathy Gilsinan is author of “The Helpers: Profiles from the Front Lines of the Pandemic.” She wrote this for The Washington Post.