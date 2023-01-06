Opinion: A satirical view of where our national distrust has led us

The Republican Party’s failure so far to elect a Speaker of the House has many Americans scratching their heads, or scratching some other part of their anatomy where their heads can typically be found.
Quite frankly, they don’t understand what all the fuss is about. So what if the government can’t function? It steals half their paycheck to fund stuff with mysterious initials like FDA and ICE and SSA. And if this screws up their social security payment, it will be time for a real insurrection, not one that looks like a Halloween Party dress rehearsal.
Many of these Americans are your neighbors, but don’t think you’ll catch them admitting that. They never asked to be your neighbors, just like they never asked the government to pave roads, arrest criminals, make reasonably sure the food they buy is safe to eat and the drugs they’re prescribed are safe to take. The same government that refuses to do anything about all the illegal drugs flooding into the country from Mexico!
It is also a fact that many of these Americans feel like they’ve been left behind. They can’t find work, or pay for their tattoos and the price of cigarettes, beer and whiskey has gone sky high, all because liberals want to take away their guns. That’s right. The very same liberals who want them to sit quietly by while babies are killed and government schools indoctrinate their children, whatever indoctrinate means, but it sure sounds bad so it must be.
If anyone asked them, which nobody ever does, they would shut down the government in a heartbeat and let people do what they want whenever they want to do it. Isn’t that what the Declaration of Independence said they ought to be able to do? Whatever happened to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? Are those just words that add up to nothing?
Many of these Americans are convinced that political correctness is to blame for pretty much everything that’s wrong with the country. Perfectly good words have been secretly removed from the dictionary. What you may not know is that using those words can get you thrown in jail. There are thousands of people languishing behind bars in this country all because they exercised their constitutional right to call a spade a spade.
So as far as these Americans are concerned it’s no big deal if the Republican Party doesn’t elect a Speaker of the House. The elections are rigged anyway. All those votes you’ve cast either ended up in a suitcase somewhere or can be used against you in a court of law.
The government is your enemy, they say, and the sooner you realize that the better off you will be. Until then, trust no one who tries tell you anything different. They’re the ones who are lying.
Rick Diguette is an Atlanta-area writer and taught English for many years at a local college.
