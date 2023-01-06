Opinion: A satirical view of where our national distrust has led us

Many of these Americans are convinced that political correctness is to blame for pretty much everything that’s wrong with the country. Perfectly good words have been secretly removed from the dictionary. What you may not know is that using those words can get you thrown in jail. There are thousands of people languishing behind bars in this country all because they exercised their constitutional right to call a spade a spade.

So as far as these Americans are concerned it’s no big deal if the Republican Party doesn’t elect a Speaker of the House. The elections are rigged anyway. All those votes you’ve cast either ended up in a suitcase somewhere or can be used against you in a court of law.

The government is your enemy, they say, and the sooner you realize that the better off you will be. Until then, trust no one who tries tell you anything different. They’re the ones who are lying.

Rick Diguette is an Atlanta-area writer and taught English for many years at a local college.