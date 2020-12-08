Opinion: A model for helping rebuild consensus, unity

These efforts have value even within the Muslim community. The ISB’s One Heart Initiative is aimed at building stronger bonds between and among the members Atlanta’s diverse Muslim community. The initiative strengthens mutual respect by gathering Muslim leaders of different ethnicities, backgrounds and races to understand each other’s histories, experiences and biases with the goal of improved community relations working toward dismantling racism and other common goals.

As a nation that honors diversity, civil liberties and human achievement, we must find ways to move beyond our comfort zones to discuss difficult subjects and differing opinions. As Pete Buttigieg said when questioned about reaching out beyond his own political party, “I can’t be mad at somebody for not understanding my perspective if they, literally, have never heard it.” My experience has taught me that people with long-held preconceptions hold on to those tightly. I am not suggesting that people let go of their beliefs, convictions or ideologies; but to grow as individuals and to come together to address mutual concerns, we must learn to listen, really listen, to people with different ideas and experiences.

The divides in our country have never been so apparent or so devastating. The good news is that as Americans, we know how important it is to seek ways to cross those divides, be they racial, ethnic, political, religious or socioeconomic. The work is not easy or quick. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., reminded us that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” We realize that we are making incremental changes and that real societal change will take a long time, but it will happen. The ISB is leading the way by creating models for open, nonjudgmental communication that remind us of our commonalities and help us work toward a brighter future together.

Soumaya Khalifa is the executive director and founder of the Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta and president of Khalifa Consulting. She is a longtime resident of metro Atlanta.