Opinion: A great legacy worth reimagining

Those of us who were fortunate enough to know him and call him our friend know that it’s just like John to be thoughtful and forward thinking, even in his final days. He left us with a modernized blueprint for kindness and a reminder that we have a responsibility to care for our common home and guidance on how to pass the torch and engage future generations. Thank you, Congressman for reminding us that the legacy belongs to all of us. Thank you for helping us reimagine the legacy.

May you rest in power.

Over the last year, my team at Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District has spent time reflecting on the organization’s relationship with the Congressman, whose district office was located in the heart of downtown Atlanta at 100 Peachtree Street, and who was a longtime friend and supporter of our work.

We thus felt it fitting and proper that, as an organization known for creating opportunities to convene people in downtown, honoring Congressman Lewis with a community-wide celebration was a perfect way to observe the one-year anniversary of his passing. Further, we sought to create an experience in which people could reflect on legacy, learning, and action in spaces directly impacted by his leadership and vision.

And so, we hope you’ll make plans to attend “Reimagine the Legacy,” a celebration of the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis on Friday, July 30, beginning at 10 a.m. It’s a series of free public programs and events at key downtown venues. Details can be found at: www.ReimagineTheLegacy.com.

A.J. Robinson is president of Central Atlanta Progress.