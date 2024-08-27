When I was growing up in the Savannah area, St. Patrick’s Day was always one of my favorite events of the year. We were usually out of school and almost always attended the parade downtown. I remember the parade fondly, particularly the Clydesdale horses, the marching bands and the families who walked the parade.

I have been blessed to be able to participate in many of the activities of the Irish holiday, first as mayor of the city of Pooler, then when serving in the Georgia state legislature and now while serving in Congress. That has given me an even better understanding of the importance of celebrating Savannah’s Irish heritage.