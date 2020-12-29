Opinion: A culture of giving can improve, transform lives of many

When I retired, I was able to dedicate my time to philanthropy. We do not make gifts. We make grants that demand impact and tell stories about members of our community who need help — the family grappling with a genetic disease, the young woman trying to stitch her life together after being paralyzed and finding hope, the veteran who contemplated suicide and now helps other vets re-enter civilian life. That veteran works to help others not become one of the 22 veteran suicides that plague this country every day.

I have used what I learned as an entrepreneur to ensure that my philanthropic investments create momentum, are transformative, and are sustainable. We are moved every day by what we receive in return — the heartfelt letters from wives whose husbands received life-saving PTSD treatment that now has led to a national initiative called The Avalon Network. The young child mesmerized by a whale shark at the Georgia Aquarium, a facility which not only gives people hours of joy but has also helped revitalize downtown. There are the parents who cannot wait to tell me about their daughter who had a breakthrough at the Marcus Autism Center, which then led us to create Autism Speaks. There’s the man who anonymously paid for my lunch at Subway because his job at Home Depot helped send his three children to college, and the Grady Hospital billboard that tells the story of another life saved by the stroke center that we helped fund.

To truly help solve a problem or save somebody’s life makes all the hard work worth it. There is no better gift than that.

I did not become a philanthropist for the headlines or the applause. We do it because we care about lives. The success of Atlanta-based Home Depot, led by its dedicated management and associates, ensures our future holds the opportunity for many more grants.

I wish for you all joy and good health, and I want to say to you “thank you” for the work you all do to make our community better for everyone.

Bernie Marcus is co-founder of The Home Depot and chairman of The Marcus Foundation. He has given away approximately $2 billion.