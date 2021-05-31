Opinion: One state’s answer to unemployment? Retraining workers

More than a year after the pandemic began, many are realizing that some jobs may never return. An estimated 17 million workers may need to transition to new jobs post pandemic, according to a report from McKinsey Global Institute, which aims to develop a deeper understanding of the evolving global economy.

For many of those workers, experts say reskilling will be critical to their success.

The rate of job growth and rehiring over the next few months as businesses fully reopen and unemployment benefits run out will help clarify the extent of what types of programs are needed, said Artem Gulish, a senior policy strategist at the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.

“We do see that workers may need some kind of training to get back into the labor market,” he said.

In July, when then-Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Rhode Island’s $45 million program, she said job training would help ensure that residents could succeed in the new economy. The program would prioritize residents who were receiving unemployment benefits and who were from traditionally underserved communities, Raimondo said. More than 10 companies pledged to “open opportunities” to those who completed the program.

Now the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Raimondo is pushing for the expansion of similar initiatives nationwide. Earlier this month, for instance Raimondo extolled the value of a shipbuilding apprenticeship program in Connecticut.

“A lot of Americans continue to struggle after the pandemic and millions of Americans are still without work,” Raimondo said as she toured General Dynamics’ Electric Boat shipyard in Groton, Conn. “Apprenticeships are going to be a key in helping us dig out.”

About 52% of U.S. jobs require skills training that goes beyond a high school diploma but does not require a four-year college degree, according to the National Skills Coalition.

For the upcoming fiscal 2022 budget, President Joe Biden’s administration has proposed increasing the amount of money allotted for registered apprenticeships by $100 million for a total of $285 million.

Back in Rhode Island, to address the needs of the state’s unemployed residents, state officials developed the Back to Work program with three unique components in mind.

That included a centralized job search website, a virtual career center that job seekers can use to talk with employment coaches, and a retraining center that helps residents obtain new skills.

The Back to Work job search board was developed to personalize the search process, said Sarah Blusiewicz, the assistant director of workforce development at the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster,” she said, “and we wanted to give people a really easy, user-friendly search.”

The Back to Work program sought to improve the job search function through use of artificial intelligence as part of its virtual career center. The career center provides job seekers a way to meet virtually with career coaches or get help retooling their resumes. But an artificial intelligence powered-chatbot solicits information from job seekers about their experience and skills and then recommends jobs that others with similar backgrounds have successfully filled.

The final component of the Back to Work program is reskilling and retraining.

Through the program, Hanley enrolled in a 14-week course offered through the Community College of Rhode Island to learn the basics of the mortgage industry. The Back to Work program covered the cost of classes and offered her a $1,000 stipend for completion of the program.

The mortgage industry wasn’t a field Hanley would have previously considered.

But after she initially signed up for Rhode Island’s Back to Work program to access its job board, she started getting emails about training available for other industries and the mortgage processor job description caught her eye.

“If the pandemic didn’t happen, I’d still be in travel and sales,” she said.

While she will miss some of the perks associated with her old job, like traveling for work and sales commissions, Hanley said the jobs program opened up a new world for her. Today, she is looking forward to taking additional classes to advance in her career.

Hanley is one of more than 2,500 people who have either been hired or taken upskilling courses, and another 4,500 people are enrolled in some type of training through the program, Blusiewicz said. Other industries the program works closely with include commercial fisheries, health- care-oriented call centers, welding and manufacturing.

Successful job training or reskilling programs rely on collaboration with businesses and community colleges or technical schools, said Gulish, the strategist from Georgetown University.

The partnerships create a pipeline, enabling workforce development programs to quickly assess labor market needs, identify skills gaps, and find educators to train workers to meet those needs.

Also critical to the success of a program is flexibility and creativity.

Governments may be tempted to create a template that they think workforce development plans should follow. But allowing industry partners to pitch ideas can lead to programs that better align with the needs and capacity of local businesses, Blusiewicz said.

“Invest heavily but invest in solutions that work for your region,” she advised, “and don’t try to legislate bureaucratic solutions.”

Andrea Noble writes for Route Fifty, a digital news publication that aims to connect the people and ideas advancing state, county and municipal government across the United States. These stories are part of the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous reporting about responses to social problems. It originally appeared here.