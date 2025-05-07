Opinion
Opinion

No escape

By
46 minutes ago
luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Follow Mike Luckovich on facebookFollow Mike Luckovich on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2019. (Susan Walsh/AP 2019)

Credit: AP

OPINION

A Ranger’s perspective on Trump’s first 100 days — the world is listening

Donald Trump’s team is unleashing our potential, proving America can outbuild and out innovate any rival.

OPINION

Readers write

AJC writers are concerned about Trump's disdain for clean energy tax credits, the president abandoning Ukraine and the abolishment of the Department of Education

OPINION

Redirecting focus of service away from Eastside Trail along Beltline would be a major setback, costing millions

Despite some objections to temporary construction impacts, the Atlanta Beltline should continue as planned, offering long-term mobility benefit.

The Latest

PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM
OPINION

Readers write

OPINION

Half an acre lost every day: Why Atlanta’s tree ordinance update can’t wait

OPINION

Balancing innovation and sustainability: Data centers, AI and the future of climate change

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks during a town hall at the Cobb County Civic Center on April 25 in Atlanta. Ossoff said Wednesday he is investigating corporate landlords and out-of-state companies buying up single-family homes in bulk. (Jason Allen for the AJC)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Ossoff launches investigation into corporate takeover of Atlanta housing market

Citing American Dream for Rent, Georgia’s U.S. senator demands answers on bulk purchases of single-family homes.

‘A little bit out of control’: Atlanta council questions mayor’s budget

Dickens administration aims to cut about 150 city jobs this year to help make up projected deficit.

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Sen. MTG? Like Trump’s return, it could happen

Before we count out Marjorie Taylor Green as someone with statewide potential in Georgia, rewind the tape to November to see who won here: Donald Trump